All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|45
|36
|5
|4
|76
|173
|96
|21-1-3
|15-4-1
|7-3-2
|Carolina
|45
|28
|9
|8
|64
|146
|122
|14-5-2
|14-4-6
|12-3-1
|Toronto
|46
|28
|11
|7
|63
|156
|122
|17-3-4
|11-8-3
|7-3-1
|New Jersey
|45
|29
|12
|4
|62
|159
|120
|11-10-2
|18-2-2
|8-5-2
|Tampa Bay
|45
|29
|15
|1
|59
|163
|135
|17-4-1
|12-11-0
|8-5-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|46
|25
|14
|7
|57
|145
|123
|11-9-4
|14-5-3
|6-6-1
|Washington
|48
|25
|17
|6
|56
|154
|133
|13-8-3
|12-9-3
|7-4-1
|Pittsburgh
|45
|23
|15
|7
|53
|147
|136
|13-5-4
|10-10-3
|5-4-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|47
|23
|19
|5
|51
|139
|131
|13-8-2
|10-11-3
|9-4-1
|Florida
|48
|23
|20
|5
|51
|163
|163
|12-6-3
|11-14-2
|8-3-2
|Buffalo
|45
|23
|19
|3
|49
|172
|155
|11-12-2
|12-7-1
|6-8-1
|Detroit
|44
|19
|17
|8
|46
|137
|151
|11-9-3
|8-8-5
|5-8-2
|Philadelphia
|46
|19
|20
|7
|45
|128
|149
|10-11-1
|9-9-6
|6-7-4
|Ottawa
|45
|20
|22
|3
|43
|132
|147
|12-10-1
|8-12-2
|6-5-0
|Montreal
|46
|19
|24
|3
|41
|122
|169
|10-12-0
|9-12-3
|3-7-0
|Columbus
|45
|13
|30
|2
|28
|114
|177
|10-15-1
|3-15-1
|4-11-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|47
|27
|13
|7
|61
|163
|124
|12-5-3
|15-8-4
|8-2-3
|Winnipeg
|46
|29
|16
|1
|59
|150
|122
|17-6-0
|12-10-1
|12-3-0
|Seattle
|45
|27
|14
|4
|58
|165
|142
|11-9-2
|16-5-2
|8-5-2
|Vegas
|46
|28
|16
|2
|58
|149
|133
|13-13-0
|15-3-2
|5-7-2
|Los Angeles
|47
|25
|16
|6
|56
|154
|161
|14-9-2
|11-7-4
|9-4-2
|Edmonton
|47
|26
|18
|3
|55
|174
|155
|12-11-2
|14-7-1
|9-6-0
|Minnesota
|45
|25
|16
|4
|54
|143
|130
|13-8-1
|12-8-3
|8-4-0
|Calgary
|47
|22
|16
|9
|53
|150
|143
|13-8-2
|9-8-7
|8-3-2
|Colorado
|44
|24
|17
|3
|51
|139
|123
|11-8-3
|13-9-0
|8-4-1
|St. Louis
|46
|23
|20
|3
|49
|146
|162
|10-10-2
|13-10-1
|6-5-1
|Nashville
|45
|21
|18
|6
|48
|124
|133
|11-7-3
|10-11-3
|4-6-3
|Vancouver
|45
|18
|24
|3
|39
|153
|182
|8-12-1
|10-12-2
|10-3-0
|San Jose
|46
|14
|23
|9
|37
|142
|175
|5-12-7
|9-11-2
|2-8-6
|Arizona
|45
|14
|26
|5
|33
|119
|165
|8-7-2
|6-19-3
|1-5-2
|Anaheim
|47
|13
|29
|5
|31
|113
|199
|8-13-1
|5-16-4
|6-6-1
|Chicago
|43
|13
|26
|4
|30
|102
|158
|9-15-2
|4-11-2
|2-9-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Ottawa 1
Colorado 4, Vancouver 1
Saturday's Games
Buffalo 6, Anaheim 3
Calgary 6, Tampa Bay 3
Florida 5, Minnesota 3
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Boston, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vegas at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
