EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
a-Boston61488510123313025-2-323-6-211-4-3
m-Carolina59391288620015421-7-218-5-615-4-1
m-New Jersey60401558521516218-11-222-4-312-5-2
a-Toronto62381688421116423-6-415-10-49-5-2
a-Tampa Bay61371957921718522-5-415-14-110-7-1
m-N.Y. Rangers62351897920717517-11-418-7-58-7-1
Pittsburgh61312197120019516-9-415-12-55-7-4
N.Y. Islanders64312587018417618-11-313-14-512-5-1
Buffalo60312546622421512-16-219-9-28-10-1
Ottawa61312646619419118-12-213-14-212-6-0
Florida63302766621521616-10-314-17-311-4-2
Washington63302766619118915-13-315-14-310-6-1
Detroit61282496518620115-12-413-12-56-11-2
Philadelphia622328115716320511-15-412-13-76-9-5
Montreal61263145616821814-15-112-16-34-12-1
Columbus62203664616122913-19-27-17-44-12-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
c-Dallas623316137920416316-8-817-8-512-3-4
p-Vegas61361967819517119-13-117-6-58-7-2
p-Los Angeles63352087821421318-9-217-11-610-4-2
p-Seattle62352167621719815-12-320-9-39-7-2
c-Minnesota62352167617916821-10-214-11-410-7-0
Edmonton62332187423720715-12-518-9-310-6-0
c-Colorado59342057319016416-10-418-10-112-4-1
Winnipeg61352427218816520-10-115-14-114-5-0
Calgary622722136719719415-12-312-10-109-3-3
Nashville59302366617217516-11-314-12-36-8-3
St. Louis61272955918922313-14-414-15-17-10-1
Vancouver61243255320624511-17-113-15-410-5-0
Arizona61213195116621614-10-27-21-75-8-4
San Jose62183212481832326-17-812-15-43-9-6
Anaheim62203484815825510-16-210-18-66-8-1
Chicago61213554715222212-17-39-18-25-12-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Nashville 2, Florida 1

Ottawa 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Boston 7, Buffalo 1

Seattle 5, Detroit 4, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT

Dallas 5, Chicago 2

Toronto 2, Calgary 1

Minnesota 2, Vancouver 1

St. Louis 6, San Jose 3

Los Angeles 3, Montreal 2

Friday's Games

Seattle 4, Columbus 2

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

