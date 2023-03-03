All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Boston
|61
|48
|8
|5
|101
|233
|130
|25-2-3
|23-6-2
|11-4-3
|m-Carolina
|59
|39
|12
|8
|86
|200
|154
|21-7-2
|18-5-6
|15-4-1
|m-New Jersey
|60
|40
|15
|5
|85
|215
|162
|18-11-2
|22-4-3
|12-5-2
|a-Toronto
|62
|38
|16
|8
|84
|211
|164
|23-6-4
|15-10-4
|9-5-2
|a-Tampa Bay
|61
|37
|19
|5
|79
|217
|185
|22-5-4
|15-14-1
|10-7-1
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|62
|35
|18
|9
|79
|207
|175
|17-11-4
|18-7-5
|8-7-1
|Pittsburgh
|61
|31
|21
|9
|71
|200
|195
|16-9-4
|15-12-5
|5-7-4
|N.Y. Islanders
|64
|31
|25
|8
|70
|184
|176
|18-11-3
|13-14-5
|12-5-1
|Buffalo
|60
|31
|25
|4
|66
|224
|215
|12-16-2
|19-9-2
|8-10-1
|Ottawa
|61
|31
|26
|4
|66
|194
|191
|18-12-2
|13-14-2
|12-6-0
|Florida
|63
|30
|27
|6
|66
|215
|216
|16-10-3
|14-17-3
|11-4-2
|Washington
|63
|30
|27
|6
|66
|191
|189
|15-13-3
|15-14-3
|10-6-1
|Detroit
|61
|28
|24
|9
|65
|186
|201
|15-12-4
|13-12-5
|6-11-2
|Philadelphia
|62
|23
|28
|11
|57
|163
|205
|11-15-4
|12-13-7
|6-9-5
|Montreal
|61
|26
|31
|4
|56
|168
|218
|14-15-1
|12-16-3
|4-12-1
|Columbus
|62
|20
|36
|6
|46
|161
|229
|13-19-2
|7-17-4
|4-12-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|c-Dallas
|62
|33
|16
|13
|79
|204
|163
|16-8-8
|17-8-5
|12-3-4
|p-Vegas
|61
|36
|19
|6
|78
|195
|171
|19-13-1
|17-6-5
|8-7-2
|p-Los Angeles
|63
|35
|20
|8
|78
|214
|213
|18-9-2
|17-11-6
|10-4-2
|p-Seattle
|62
|35
|21
|6
|76
|217
|198
|15-12-3
|20-9-3
|9-7-2
|c-Minnesota
|62
|35
|21
|6
|76
|179
|168
|21-10-2
|14-11-4
|10-7-0
|Edmonton
|62
|33
|21
|8
|74
|237
|207
|15-12-5
|18-9-3
|10-6-0
|c-Colorado
|59
|34
|20
|5
|73
|190
|164
|16-10-4
|18-10-1
|12-4-1
|Winnipeg
|61
|35
|24
|2
|72
|188
|165
|20-10-1
|15-14-1
|14-5-0
|Calgary
|62
|27
|22
|13
|67
|197
|194
|15-12-3
|12-10-10
|9-3-3
|Nashville
|59
|30
|23
|6
|66
|172
|175
|16-11-3
|14-12-3
|6-8-3
|St. Louis
|61
|27
|29
|5
|59
|189
|223
|13-14-4
|14-15-1
|7-10-1
|Vancouver
|61
|24
|32
|5
|53
|206
|245
|11-17-1
|13-15-4
|10-5-0
|Arizona
|61
|21
|31
|9
|51
|166
|216
|14-10-2
|7-21-7
|5-8-4
|San Jose
|62
|18
|32
|12
|48
|183
|232
|6-17-8
|12-15-4
|3-9-6
|Anaheim
|62
|20
|34
|8
|48
|158
|255
|10-16-2
|10-18-6
|6-8-1
|Chicago
|61
|21
|35
|5
|47
|152
|222
|12-17-3
|9-18-2
|5-12-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Thursday's Games
Nashville 2, Florida 1
Ottawa 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Boston 7, Buffalo 1
Seattle 5, Detroit 4, OT
Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT
Dallas 5, Chicago 2
Toronto 2, Calgary 1
Minnesota 2, Vancouver 1
St. Louis 6, San Jose 3
Los Angeles 3, Montreal 2
Friday's Games
Seattle 4, Columbus 2
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.
Washington at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Vegas, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Edmonton at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
