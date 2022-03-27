All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
a-Florida64441469426218626-6-018-8-611-1-2
m-Carolina65431579321615624-5-419-10-311-7-1
a-Tampa Bay65411868821518219-6-422-12-212-6-1
m-Pittsburgh663917108821417718-9-521-8-512-5-2
m-N.Y. Rangers65411958719816821-6-320-13-210-6-0
a-Boston65411958720017420-10-221-9-314-3-1
Toronto64401958523419523-7-217-12-39-6-0
Washington673720108422419116-13-521-7-514-5-1
Columbus66322956921624618-13-314-16-28-13-0
N.Y. Islanders64282796517417817-13-411-14-57-6-2
Detroit65263186018724217-12-59-19-36-9-3
Buffalo65233395517422712-16-511-17-47-10-4
Philadelphia652133115316722813-15-68-18-55-11-4
Ottawa65233665217021312-19-311-17-35-11-2
New Jersey65233755120023715-14-38-23-29-11-2
Montreal651837104616724410-19-48-18-67-9-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
c-Colorado65461459725118126-4-320-10-213-5-2
p-Calgary65401788823116021-6-619-11-210-7-1
c-Minnesota63392048223420022-7-117-13-39-8-1
p-Los Angeles67362298119518818-13-418-9-58-7-2
c-St. Louis64352097922618720-9-415-11-512-5-3
Nashville65372447821219019-11-018-13-413-6-1
p-Edmonton66362557722721520-12-016-13-514-5-0
Vegas68362847621620620-13-316-15-112-5-1
Dallas64362537518919221-9-115-16-213-8-2
Vancouver67322697319219114-13-518-13-48-5-5
Winnipeg663125107220720618-13-213-12-812-6-5
San Jose65292886617320416-14-413-14-48-8-3
Anaheim672729116518921816-14-411-15-710-8-3
Chicago662432105817922911-16-513-16-54-13-5
Seattle65203964617023211-18-39-21-34-14-0
Arizona6420404441662329-22-111-18-36-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Boston 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1, OT

Vegas 5, Chicago 4, OT

Montreal 4, Toronto 2

Washington 4, New Jersey 3

Vancouver 4, Dallas 1

Florida 4, Ottawa 3, SO

Carolina 7, St. Louis 2

Minnesota 3, Columbus 2, OT

Calgary 9, Edmonton 5

San Jose 4, Anaheim 1

Los Angeles 4, Seattle 2

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

