EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Toronto30208242987612-4-18-4-16-2-0
Washington2817564097719-2-48-3-26-2-0
Florida281864401038314-2-04-4-44-1-2
Tampa Bay2818644092769-3-29-3-26-3-1
Carolina2719713985587-3-012-4-13-2-0
N.Y. Rangers2818733981728-3-110-4-25-1-0
Pittsburgh2815853585727-5-28-3-33-2-0
Detroit291412331809710-3-24-9-14-4-2
Boston2514923070667-5-17-4-16-3-1
Columbus27141212989909-3-15-9-02-5-0
Philadelphia27111242671895-6-26-6-23-4-1
New Jersey27101252575927-5-33-7-24-3-2
Buffalo2891542277996-8-23-7-23-4-2
N.Y. Islanders2471251951721-5-26-7-31-4-1
Ottawa2691611975955-9-04-7-13-3-0
Montreal30621315641074-10-12-11-22-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Minnesota281981391068210-2-09-6-15-2-0
St. Louis291685371008010-3-26-5-35-3-2
Anaheim3016953794829-4-27-5-36-1-2
Colorado261772361138610-2-17-5-14-2-0
Calgary2815763687624-3-411-4-22-4-1
Nashville28171013581758-5-09-5-14-2-1
Vegas281711034998610-6-07-5-05-4-0
Edmonton27161103291859-6-07-5-07-2-0
Winnipeg28131053184809-5-14-5-43-2-2
San Jose29151313176807-6-18-7-02-1-0
Los Angeles27121052972718-6-24-4-32-2-1
Dallas26131122870749-3-14-8-14-3-1
Vancouver30131522876888-7-15-8-12-3-2
Seattle28101532380996-8-14-7-22-5-0
Chicago27101522262865-6-15-9-13-3-0
Arizona27520212481012-9-13-11-12-7-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Chicago, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 2

Vegas 4, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Philadelphia 6, New Jersey 1

Ottawa 8, Florida 2

Detroit 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Buffalo 4, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 4, Dallas 1

Toronto 5, Edmonton 1

Colorado 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Vancouver 4, Columbus 3

Seattle 3, San Jose 1

Calgary at Nashville, ppd

Carolina at Minnesota, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, ppd

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

