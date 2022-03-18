All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Florida
|61
|41
|14
|6
|88
|251
|180
|26-6-0
|15-8-6
|9-1-2
|m-Carolina
|60
|41
|14
|5
|87
|200
|142
|23-4-2
|18-10-3
|11-6-0
|a-Tampa Bay
|60
|39
|15
|6
|84
|204
|172
|19-5-4
|20-10-2
|11-5-1
|a-Toronto
|61
|39
|17
|5
|83
|226
|183
|22-7-2
|17-10-3
|9-5-0
|m-Pittsburgh
|62
|37
|16
|9
|83
|201
|166
|17-9-5
|20-7-4
|11-4-2
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|61
|38
|18
|5
|81
|185
|159
|20-6-3
|18-12-2
|8-5-0
|Boston
|61
|37
|19
|5
|79
|184
|165
|18-10-2
|19-9-3
|12-3-1
|Washington
|62
|34
|18
|10
|78
|208
|174
|15-11-5
|19-7-5
|12-5-1
|Columbus
|62
|31
|28
|3
|65
|205
|230
|17-13-3
|14-15-0
|8-12-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|58
|25
|24
|9
|59
|157
|162
|14-12-4
|11-12-5
|7-5-2
|Detroit
|61
|25
|29
|7
|57
|176
|228
|16-12-4
|9-17-3
|6-9-2
|Philadelphia
|60
|19
|30
|11
|49
|153
|210
|12-15-6
|7-15-5
|4-11-4
|New Jersey
|61
|22
|34
|5
|49
|185
|220
|14-14-3
|8-20-2
|8-10-2
|Buffalo
|61
|20
|33
|8
|48
|163
|218
|11-16-4
|9-17-4
|7-10-4
|Ottawa
|60
|21
|34
|5
|47
|158
|198
|11-19-2
|10-15-3
|5-10-1
|Montreal
|61
|16
|36
|9
|41
|153
|234
|8-18-3
|8-18-6
|5-8-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|c-Colorado
|61
|43
|13
|5
|91
|236
|170
|24-3-3
|19-10-2
|13-5-2
|p-Calgary
|60
|37
|16
|7
|81
|210
|146
|19-5-5
|18-11-2
|8-6-1
|c-St. Louis
|60
|34
|17
|9
|77
|213
|168
|20-7-4
|14-10-5
|12-5-3
|p-Los Angeles
|63
|34
|21
|8
|76
|181
|176
|16-13-3
|18-8-5
|7-6-2
|c-Minnesota
|59
|35
|20
|4
|74
|222
|195
|18-7-1
|17-13-3
|8-8-1
|Nashville
|61
|35
|22
|4
|74
|198
|172
|18-11-0
|17-11-4
|13-6-1
|p-Edmonton
|61
|34
|23
|4
|72
|206
|193
|18-12-0
|16-11-4
|13-4-0
|Vegas
|63
|33
|26
|4
|70
|200
|193
|17-13-3
|16-13-1
|11-5-1
|Dallas
|59
|33
|23
|3
|69
|174
|176
|20-8-1
|13-15-2
|13-8-2
|Vancouver
|62
|30
|25
|7
|67
|179
|178
|14-12-4
|16-13-3
|8-4-5
|Winnipeg
|61
|28
|23
|10
|66
|189
|190
|16-11-2
|12-12-8
|11-6-5
|Anaheim
|63
|27
|25
|11
|65
|183
|201
|16-11-4
|11-14-7
|10-7-3
|San Jose
|60
|26
|26
|8
|60
|156
|188
|14-13-4
|12-13-4
|6-7-3
|Chicago
|61
|22
|30
|9
|53
|162
|210
|11-15-5
|11-15-4
|4-11-5
|Arizona
|60
|20
|36
|4
|44
|159
|216
|9-20-1
|11-16-3
|6-11-1
|Seattle
|62
|18
|38
|6
|42
|160
|224
|10-18-3
|8-20-3
|4-13-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Wednesday's Games
Columbus 4, Ottawa 1
Minnesota 4, Boston 2
Calgary 6, New Jersey 3
Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 1
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Toronto 3, Carolina 2
Washington 7, Columbus 2
Dallas 4, Montreal 3, OT
Philadelphia 5, Nashville 4
Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2, SO
Edmonton 6, Buffalo 1
Los Angeles 3, San Jose 0
Detroit 1, Vancouver 0
Vegas 5, Florida 3
Friday's Games
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
New Jersey at Edmonton, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.