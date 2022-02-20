All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
a-Florida50351057520814523-3-012-7-56-1-2
m-Carolina49341147217211817-4-217-7-27-4-0
a-Tampa Bay49321167016913916-4-416-7-29-5-1
m-Pittsburgh52311387017314014-7-517-6-38-3-1
m-N.Y. Rangers50321356915112716-4-316-9-26-3-0
a-Toronto48321336717413218-5-114-8-28-2-0
Washington52281596517114512-10-516-5-49-3-1
Boston49281746014013815-10-113-7-312-3-1
Detroit51232265214717615-9-38-13-36-6-2
Columbus49252315116318013-10-112-13-07-8-0
N.Y. Islanders45182074311112610-10-48-10-35-5-1
Ottawa4918265411301569-15-29-11-35-7-1
Buffalo5116278401381828-14-48-13-45-8-4
Philadelphia4915259391251728-12-47-13-53-10-3
New Jersey50172853914618210-13-37-15-27-8-2
Montreal5010337271121956-17-14-16-62-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
c-Colorado4936947619813821-3-215-6-212-4-2
p-Calgary48291366416611313-4-416-9-27-5-1
c-St. Louis49291466417513718-6-211-8-410-5-2
c-Minnesota46301336317614016-4-114-9-28-6-1
Nashville50281846015314314-9-014-9-410-5-1
p-Vegas50281846016514914-11-314-7-18-5-1
p-Edmonton49281835916515414-10-014-8-313-3-0
Los Angeles50261775914714113-11-213-6-55-5-1
Anaheim52241995715615813-8-411-11-58-5-3
Dallas48271925614214217-7-110-12-110-6-1
Winnipeg49221985214414713-10-19-9-79-5-3
Vancouver51232265213514610-10-313-12-36-4-5
San Jose48222154913015011-10-311-11-23-4-1
Chicago5218268441261768-13-410-13-44-10-5
Seattle5116314361331809-16-27-15-24-11-0
Arizona4912334281111855-18-17-15-34-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Colorado 5, Buffalo 3

Edmonton 4, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 6, Toronto 3

Boston 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Los Angeles 5, Arizona 3

Calgary 2, Seattle 1

Anaheim 7, Vancouver 4

Sunday's Games

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 3

Montreal 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

Florida 5, Chicago 2

N.Y. Rangers 2, Ottawa 1

Columbus 7, Buffalo 3

Dallas at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Boston, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

