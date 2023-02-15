All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
a-Boston5340858519611522-2-318-6-29-4-3
m-Carolina53351087817814417-6-218-4-614-4-1
m-New Jersey53351357518414115-10-220-3-310-5-2
a-Tampa Bay53351627219115621-4-214-12-09-6-0
a-Toronto54321487218114520-6-412-8-47-5-2
m-N.Y. Rangers53311487017814116-9-415-5-47-6-1
Pittsburgh53271796317216415-6-412-11-55-4-4
Washington56282266217116014-10-314-12-39-5-1
N.Y. Islanders57272376116415816-10-311-13-410-5-1
Florida57272466019619715-8-312-16-310-3-2
Buffalo52262245619018211-14-215-8-26-8-1
Detroit52242085616016914-11-310-9-56-8-2
Ottawa53262435516117015-12-111-12-29-5-0
Philadelphia552223105414917111-14-311-9-76-8-4
Montreal54232745014819414-14-19-13-34-10-1
Columbus54163443613720711-17-25-17-24-12-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
c-Dallas553014117118314215-6-715-8-410-2-3
c-Winnipeg54341916917414020-8-014-11-114-4-0
p-Vegas54321846817715215-13-017-5-46-7-2
p-Los Angeles55301876718418516-9-214-9-59-4-2
p-Seattle54301866618717013-10-317-8-39-6-2
Edmonton54301956520117613-11-317-8-210-6-0
c-Colorado52281956116014713-9-415-10-19-4-1
Minnesota53282056115915416-9-212-11-38-6-0
Calgary542518116117516614-9-211-9-99-3-2
Nashville51252065614215114-9-311-11-35-7-3
St. Louis53252535316819212-12-213-13-17-9-1
Vancouver54212944618222110-14-111-15-310-5-0
San Jose55172711451672075-13-712-14-42-8-6
Arizona54182884414619111-8-27-20-64-6-4
Anaheim5417316401352239-14-18-17-56-7-1
Chicago52163153712519010-16-36-15-24-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Ottawa 4, Calgary 3, OT

Arizona 4, Nashville 2

Florida 2, Minnesota 1, SO

Detroit 6, Vancouver 1

Los Angeles 5, Buffalo 2

Tuesday's Games

Montreal 4, Chicago 0

Carolina 3, Washington 2

New Jersey 3, Columbus 2

Ottawa 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

St. Louis 6, Florida 2

Winnipeg 3, Seattle 2, SO

Boston 3, Dallas 2, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 3, SO

Pittsburgh 3, San Jose 1

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.



