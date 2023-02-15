All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Boston
|53
|40
|8
|5
|85
|196
|115
|22-2-3
|18-6-2
|9-4-3
|m-Carolina
|53
|35
|10
|8
|78
|178
|144
|17-6-2
|18-4-6
|14-4-1
|m-New Jersey
|53
|35
|13
|5
|75
|184
|141
|15-10-2
|20-3-3
|10-5-2
|a-Tampa Bay
|53
|35
|16
|2
|72
|191
|156
|21-4-2
|14-12-0
|9-6-0
|a-Toronto
|54
|32
|14
|8
|72
|181
|145
|20-6-4
|12-8-4
|7-5-2
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|53
|31
|14
|8
|70
|178
|141
|16-9-4
|15-5-4
|7-6-1
|Pittsburgh
|53
|27
|17
|9
|63
|172
|164
|15-6-4
|12-11-5
|5-4-4
|Washington
|56
|28
|22
|6
|62
|171
|160
|14-10-3
|14-12-3
|9-5-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|57
|27
|23
|7
|61
|164
|158
|16-10-3
|11-13-4
|10-5-1
|Florida
|57
|27
|24
|6
|60
|196
|197
|15-8-3
|12-16-3
|10-3-2
|Buffalo
|52
|26
|22
|4
|56
|190
|182
|11-14-2
|15-8-2
|6-8-1
|Detroit
|52
|24
|20
|8
|56
|160
|169
|14-11-3
|10-9-5
|6-8-2
|Ottawa
|53
|26
|24
|3
|55
|161
|170
|15-12-1
|11-12-2
|9-5-0
|Philadelphia
|55
|22
|23
|10
|54
|149
|171
|11-14-3
|11-9-7
|6-8-4
|Montreal
|54
|23
|27
|4
|50
|148
|194
|14-14-1
|9-13-3
|4-10-1
|Columbus
|54
|16
|34
|4
|36
|137
|207
|11-17-2
|5-17-2
|4-12-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|c-Dallas
|55
|30
|14
|11
|71
|183
|142
|15-6-7
|15-8-4
|10-2-3
|c-Winnipeg
|54
|34
|19
|1
|69
|174
|140
|20-8-0
|14-11-1
|14-4-0
|p-Vegas
|54
|32
|18
|4
|68
|177
|152
|15-13-0
|17-5-4
|6-7-2
|p-Los Angeles
|55
|30
|18
|7
|67
|184
|185
|16-9-2
|14-9-5
|9-4-2
|p-Seattle
|54
|30
|18
|6
|66
|187
|170
|13-10-3
|17-8-3
|9-6-2
|Edmonton
|54
|30
|19
|5
|65
|201
|176
|13-11-3
|17-8-2
|10-6-0
|c-Colorado
|52
|28
|19
|5
|61
|160
|147
|13-9-4
|15-10-1
|9-4-1
|Minnesota
|53
|28
|20
|5
|61
|159
|154
|16-9-2
|12-11-3
|8-6-0
|Calgary
|54
|25
|18
|11
|61
|175
|166
|14-9-2
|11-9-9
|9-3-2
|Nashville
|51
|25
|20
|6
|56
|142
|151
|14-9-3
|11-11-3
|5-7-3
|St. Louis
|53
|25
|25
|3
|53
|168
|192
|12-12-2
|13-13-1
|7-9-1
|Vancouver
|54
|21
|29
|4
|46
|182
|221
|10-14-1
|11-15-3
|10-5-0
|San Jose
|55
|17
|27
|11
|45
|167
|207
|5-13-7
|12-14-4
|2-8-6
|Arizona
|54
|18
|28
|8
|44
|146
|191
|11-8-2
|7-20-6
|4-6-4
|Anaheim
|54
|17
|31
|6
|40
|135
|223
|9-14-1
|8-17-5
|6-7-1
|Chicago
|52
|16
|31
|5
|37
|125
|190
|10-16-3
|6-15-2
|4-10-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Monday's Games
Ottawa 4, Calgary 3, OT
Arizona 4, Nashville 2
Florida 2, Minnesota 1, SO
Detroit 6, Vancouver 1
Los Angeles 5, Buffalo 2
Tuesday's Games
Montreal 4, Chicago 0
Carolina 3, Washington 2
New Jersey 3, Columbus 2
Ottawa 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO
St. Louis 6, Florida 2
Winnipeg 3, Seattle 2, SO
Boston 3, Dallas 2, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 3, SO
Pittsburgh 3, San Jose 1
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Detroit at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.
New Jersey at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
