All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|14
|12
|2
|0
|24
|57
|32
|8-0-0
|4-2-0
|2-2-0
|New Jersey
|14
|11
|3
|0
|22
|51
|36
|6-2-0
|5-1-0
|2-2-0
|Carolina
|14
|9
|4
|1
|19
|46
|39
|4-2-0
|5-2-1
|3-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|15
|9
|6
|0
|18
|49
|38
|5-3-0
|4-3-0
|3-1-0
|Florida
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|46
|42
|4-0-1
|4-5-0
|2-1-1
|Toronto
|14
|7
|4
|3
|17
|40
|38
|5-1-1
|2-3-2
|2-1-0
|Detroit
|14
|7
|4
|3
|17
|41
|46
|5-2-2
|2-2-1
|1-2-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|7
|5
|3
|17
|47
|45
|3-3-3
|4-2-0
|1-3-0
|Philadelphia
|13
|7
|4
|2
|16
|35
|34
|4-1-1
|3-3-1
|1-1-2
|Tampa Bay
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|42
|41
|3-2-1
|4-3-0
|3-0-0
|Montreal
|14
|7
|6
|1
|15
|42
|44
|4-3-0
|3-3-1
|3-1-0
|Buffalo
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|54
|49
|4-4-0
|3-3-0
|2-3-0
|Washington
|15
|6
|7
|2
|14
|41
|46
|4-3-1
|2-4-1
|1-1-1
|Pittsburgh
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|46
|45
|3-1-1
|2-5-1
|2-0-0
|Ottawa
|13
|4
|8
|1
|9
|45
|48
|4-4-0
|0-4-1
|1-4-0
|Columbus
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|35
|57
|3-5-0
|1-4-0
|2-3-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|15
|13
|2
|0
|26
|57
|34
|5-1-0
|8-1-0
|4-1-0
|Los Angeles
|16
|9
|6
|1
|19
|53
|55
|5-3-0
|4-3-1
|0-2-0
|Seattle
|14
|8
|4
|2
|18
|50
|41
|3-3-1
|5-1-1
|2-2-1
|Winnipeg
|12
|8
|3
|1
|17
|38
|28
|5-1-0
|3-2-1
|5-1-0
|Dallas
|13
|8
|4
|1
|17
|47
|32
|4-1-0
|4-3-1
|4-1-0
|Edmonton
|15
|8
|7
|0
|16
|55
|56
|4-5-0
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|Colorado
|12
|7
|4
|1
|15
|45
|34
|3-1-1
|4-3-0
|3-0-1
|Arizona
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|37
|46
|1-2-1
|5-4-0
|0-1-1
|Minnesota
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|39
|42
|2-4-0
|4-2-1
|1-1-0
|Chicago
|13
|5
|5
|3
|13
|36
|42
|4-2-1
|1-3-2
|0-2-1
|Calgary
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|38
|43
|4-4-1
|1-2-1
|2-2-0
|Vancouver
|14
|4
|7
|3
|11
|49
|58
|2-3-1
|2-4-2
|2-1-0
|Nashville
|14
|5
|8
|1
|11
|38
|50
|2-3-1
|3-5-0
|1-3-0
|Anaheim
|14
|4
|9
|1
|9
|40
|65
|2-3-0
|2-6-1
|3-2-0
|San Jose
|15
|3
|9
|3
|9
|39
|54
|1-5-3
|2-4-0
|0-1-2
|St. Louis
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|28
|46
|2-4-0
|2-4-0
|0-2-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Florida 3, Carolina 0
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 1
Montreal 5, Vancouver 2
Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 8, Detroit 2
Carolina 7, Edmonton 2
Boston 3, Calgary 1
New Jersey 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Vegas 7, Buffalo 4
Columbus 5, Philadelphia 2
Arizona 2, N.Y. Islanders 0
St. Louis 5, San Jose 3
Colorado 5, Nashville 3
Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1, OT
Friday's Games
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at Florida, 4 p.m.
Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.