All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Florida
|63
|43
|14
|6
|92
|258
|183
|26-6-0
|17-8-6
|10-1-2
|m-Carolina
|64
|42
|15
|7
|91
|209
|154
|24-5-4
|18-10-3
|11-7-1
|m-Pittsburgh
|66
|39
|17
|10
|88
|214
|177
|18-9-5
|21-8-5
|12-5-2
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|65
|41
|19
|5
|87
|198
|168
|21-6-3
|20-13-2
|10-6-0
|a-Toronto
|63
|40
|18
|5
|85
|232
|191
|23-7-2
|17-11-3
|9-5-0
|a-Boston
|64
|40
|19
|5
|85
|194
|171
|19-10-2
|21-9-3
|14-3-1
|Tampa Bay
|63
|39
|18
|6
|84
|209
|180
|19-6-4
|20-12-2
|11-6-1
|Washington
|65
|35
|20
|10
|80
|216
|185
|15-13-5
|20-7-5
|13-5-1
|Columbus
|64
|32
|29
|3
|67
|211
|239
|18-13-3
|14-16-0
|8-13-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|62
|28
|25
|9
|65
|170
|168
|17-12-4
|11-13-5
|7-6-2
|Detroit
|64
|26
|31
|7
|59
|186
|240
|17-12-4
|9-19-3
|6-9-2
|Buffalo
|64
|23
|33
|8
|54
|171
|223
|12-16-4
|11-17-4
|7-10-4
|Philadelphia
|64
|21
|32
|11
|53
|164
|222
|13-15-6
|8-17-5
|5-11-4
|Ottawa
|64
|23
|36
|5
|51
|167
|209
|12-19-2
|11-17-3
|5-11-1
|New Jersey
|64
|23
|36
|5
|51
|197
|233
|15-14-3
|8-22-2
|9-10-2
|Montreal
|64
|17
|37
|10
|44
|163
|242
|9-19-4
|8-18-6
|6-9-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|c-Colorado
|64
|45
|14
|5
|95
|245
|178
|25-4-3
|20-10-2
|13-5-2
|p-Calgary
|63
|38
|17
|8
|84
|218
|153
|19-6-6
|19-11-2
|9-7-1
|c-Minnesota
|62
|38
|20
|4
|80
|231
|198
|21-7-1
|17-13-3
|9-8-1
|c-St. Louis
|63
|35
|19
|9
|79
|224
|180
|20-8-4
|15-11-5
|12-5-3
|p-Los Angeles
|66
|35
|22
|9
|79
|191
|186
|17-13-4
|18-9-5
|7-7-2
|Nashville
|65
|37
|24
|4
|78
|212
|190
|19-11-0
|18-13-4
|13-6-1
|p-Edmonton
|65
|36
|24
|5
|77
|222
|206
|20-12-0
|16-12-5
|14-4-0
|Dallas
|63
|36
|24
|3
|75
|188
|188
|21-8-1
|15-16-2
|13-8-2
|Vegas
|67
|35
|28
|4
|74
|211
|202
|19-13-3
|16-15-1
|12-5-1
|Vancouver
|66
|31
|26
|9
|71
|188
|190
|14-13-5
|17-13-4
|8-5-5
|Winnipeg
|65
|30
|25
|10
|70
|203
|203
|17-13-2
|13-12-8
|12-6-5
|Anaheim
|66
|27
|28
|11
|65
|188
|214
|16-14-4
|11-14-7
|10-7-3
|San Jose
|64
|28
|28
|8
|64
|169
|203
|15-14-4
|13-14-4
|7-8-3
|Chicago
|65
|24
|32
|9
|57
|175
|224
|11-16-5
|13-16-4
|4-13-5
|Seattle
|64
|20
|38
|6
|46
|168
|228
|11-18-3
|9-20-3
|4-13-0
|Arizona
|63
|20
|39
|4
|44
|164
|228
|9-22-1
|11-17-3
|6-11-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Thursday's Games
Florida 4, Montreal 3
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Dallas 4, Carolina 3, SO
N.Y. Islanders 5, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 2
Ottawa 5, Winnipeg 2
Minnesota 3, Vancouver 2, OT
Edmonton 5, San Jose 2
Chicago 4, Los Angeles 3, SO
Vegas 6, Nashville 1
Friday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 1
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 3 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Nashville, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.