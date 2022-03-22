All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|62
|42
|14
|6
|90
|254
|180
|26-6-0
|16-8-6
|9-1-2
|Tampa Bay
|61
|39
|16
|6
|84
|205
|174
|19-6-4
|20-10-2
|11-5-1
|Toronto
|62
|39
|18
|5
|83
|229
|189
|22-7-2
|17-11-3
|9-5-0
|Boston
|63
|39
|19
|5
|83
|191
|169
|18-10-2
|21-9-3
|13-3-1
|Detroit
|62
|25
|30
|7
|57
|178
|232
|16-12-4
|9-18-3
|6-9-2
|Buffalo
|63
|22
|33
|8
|52
|167
|220
|11-16-4
|11-17-4
|7-10-4
|Ottawa
|62
|22
|35
|5
|49
|162
|204
|12-19-2
|10-16-3
|5-11-1
|Montreal
|63
|17
|36
|10
|44
|160
|238
|9-18-4
|8-18-6
|6-8-3
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|62
|41
|15
|6
|88
|203
|148
|23-5-3
|18-10-3
|11-7-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|63
|40
|18
|5
|85
|189
|160
|20-6-3
|20-12-2
|9-5-0
|Pittsburgh
|63
|38
|16
|9
|85
|205
|167
|17-9-5
|21-7-4
|11-4-2
|Washington
|64
|35
|19
|10
|80
|214
|180
|15-12-5
|20-7-5
|13-5-1
|Columbus
|63
|32
|28
|3
|67
|210
|234
|18-13-3
|14-15-0
|8-12-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|60
|26
|25
|9
|61
|162
|166
|15-12-4
|11-13-5
|7-6-2
|Philadelphia
|62
|20
|31
|11
|51
|156
|214
|13-15-6
|7-16-5
|5-11-4
|New Jersey
|62
|22
|35
|5
|49
|188
|226
|14-14-3
|8-21-2
|8-10-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Colorado
|63
|45
|13
|5
|95
|244
|175
|25-3-3
|20-10-2
|13-5-2
|Minnesota
|61
|37
|20
|4
|78
|228
|196
|20-7-1
|17-13-3
|9-8-1
|Nashville
|63
|37
|22
|4
|78
|210
|178
|19-11-0
|18-11-4
|13-6-1
|St. Louis
|61
|34
|18
|9
|77
|217
|173
|20-7-4
|14-11-5
|12-5-3
|Dallas
|61
|34
|24
|3
|71
|179
|182
|20-8-1
|14-16-2
|13-8-2
|Winnipeg
|63
|29
|24
|10
|68
|197
|198
|16-12-2
|13-12-8
|12-6-5
|Chicago
|63
|22
|32
|9
|53
|167
|219
|11-16-5
|11-16-4
|4-13-5
|Arizona
|62
|20
|38
|4
|44
|162
|224
|9-21-1
|11-17-3
|6-11-1
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Calgary
|62
|38
|16
|8
|84
|215
|149
|19-5-6
|19-11-2
|9-6-1
|Los Angeles
|64
|34
|22
|8
|76
|182
|181
|16-13-3
|18-9-5
|7-7-2
|Edmonton
|63
|35
|23
|5
|75
|214
|199
|19-12-0
|16-11-5
|13-4-0
|Vegas
|65
|34
|27
|4
|72
|205
|197
|18-13-3
|16-14-1
|12-5-1
|Vancouver
|64
|30
|26
|8
|68
|183
|186
|14-13-5
|16-13-3
|8-5-5
|Anaheim
|65
|27
|27
|11
|65
|186
|210
|16-13-4
|11-14-7
|10-7-3
|San Jose
|62
|27
|27
|8
|62
|163
|195
|15-14-4
|12-13-4
|6-7-3
|Seattle
|63
|19
|38
|6
|44
|164
|226
|11-18-3
|8-20-3
|4-13-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Boston 3, Montreal 2, OT
Minnesota 3, Vegas 0
Colorado 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Nashville 6, Anaheim 3
Tuesday's Games
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.
