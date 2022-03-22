All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida62421469025418026-6-016-8-69-1-2
Tampa Bay61391668420517419-6-420-10-211-5-1
Toronto62391858322918922-7-217-11-39-5-0
Boston63391958319116918-10-221-9-313-3-1
Detroit62253075717823216-12-49-18-36-9-2
Buffalo63223385216722011-16-411-17-47-10-4
Ottawa62223554916220412-19-210-16-35-11-1
Montreal63173610441602389-18-48-18-66-8-3

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina62411568820314823-5-318-10-311-7-1
N.Y. Rangers63401858518916020-6-320-12-29-5-0
Pittsburgh63381698520516717-9-521-7-411-4-2
Washington643519108021418015-12-520-7-513-5-1
Columbus63322836721023418-13-314-15-08-12-0
N.Y. Islanders60262596116216615-12-411-13-57-6-2
Philadelphia622031115115621413-15-67-16-55-11-4
New Jersey62223554918822614-14-38-21-28-10-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Colorado63451359524417525-3-320-10-213-5-2
Minnesota61372047822819620-7-117-13-39-8-1
Nashville63372247821017819-11-018-11-413-6-1
St. Louis61341897721717320-7-414-11-512-5-3
Dallas61342437117918220-8-114-16-213-8-2
Winnipeg632924106819719816-12-213-12-812-6-5
Chicago63223295316721911-16-511-16-44-13-5
Arizona6220384441622249-21-111-17-36-11-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Calgary62381688421514919-5-619-11-29-6-1
Los Angeles64342287618218116-13-318-9-57-7-2
Edmonton63352357521419919-12-016-11-513-4-0
Vegas65342747220519718-13-316-14-112-5-1
Vancouver64302686818318614-13-516-13-38-5-5
Anaheim652727116518621016-13-411-14-710-7-3
San Jose62272786216319515-14-412-13-46-7-3
Seattle63193864416422611-18-38-20-34-13-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Boston 3, Montreal 2, OT

Minnesota 3, Vegas 0

Colorado 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Nashville 6, Anaheim 3

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

