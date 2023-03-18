All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Boston685211510925615027-3-325-8-212-5-3
Toronto68411899123218325-7-516-11-49-6-2
Tampa Bay69412268824121024-6-517-16-110-8-1
Florida68342777523823120-10-414-17-312-4-2
Buffalo68332967224824913-18-320-11-310-10-1
Ottawa68333147021422319-13-214-18-212-6-0
Detroit68302996920122417-13-413-16-57-12-2
Montreal69273666019525714-17-313-19-34-13-1

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina67441589622417324-8-220-7-616-5-1
New Jersey68441779523918519-13-325-4-414-5-2
N.Y. Rangers683919108822619119-11-420-8-610-7-2
Pittsburgh683424107822322019-10-515-14-58-8-5
N.Y. Islanders70352787820419520-12-315-15-513-6-1
Washington70333077321821416-14-417-16-311-7-2
Philadelphia682532116117722413-16-412-16-76-11-5
Columbus68214074918026013-20-28-20-54-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas693719138723718917-9-820-10-513-3-4
Colorado68402268622619118-11-522-11-113-5-1
Minnesota69392288620518821-11-318-11-512-7-1
Winnipeg70392838121619921-12-218-16-115-6-0
Nashville67342587619119517-12-417-13-47-10-4
St. Louis68303356521525214-16-416-17-17-12-1
Arizona692632116319524219-11-37-21-88-8-5
Chicago68243865417324014-18-310-20-36-13-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas69422169022419521-14-121-7-58-8-2
Los Angeles69402098923722422-9-318-11-610-4-2
Edmonton69382388426823218-12-520-11-310-6-0
Seattle68382378323621716-14-422-9-311-7-2
Calgary693124147621921116-14-315-10-1110-4-3
Vancouver67293356322925816-17-113-16-411-5-0
Anaheim692336105618228112-17-311-19-77-9-2
San Jose69193614521992656-19-1013-17-43-9-7

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 2

Philadelphia 5, Buffalo 2

Toronto 5, Carolina 2

Anaheim 7, Columbus 4

Saturday's Games

Colorado 5, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 3, Nashville 2, OT

Boston 5, Minnesota 2

Edmonton at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

