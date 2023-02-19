All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston5542858920711723-2-319-6-29-4-3
Toronto57341587619415322-6-412-9-48-5-2
Tampa Bay55351737319516221-4-214-13-19-6-0
Florida59282566220520715-8-313-17-310-3-2
Buffalo54282246020118711-14-217-8-26-8-1
Detroit55262186017217914-11-312-10-56-8-2
Ottawa55272445817117616-12-211-12-29-5-0
Montreal56232945015120514-14-19-15-34-11-1

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina55371088218814719-6-218-4-615-4-1
New Jersey56371457919514916-10-221-4-311-5-2
N.Y. Rangers56331497519115216-9-417-5-57-6-1
Pittsburgh55271996317817415-7-412-12-55-6-4
N.Y. Islanders59282476317116817-10-311-14-411-5-1
Washington58282466217517014-11-314-13-39-6-1
Philadelphia572225105415318311-14-311-11-76-8-4
Columbus56183444014420912-17-26-17-24-12-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas573015127218514815-7-715-8-510-2-4
Winnipeg56342116917714720-8-014-13-114-4-0
Colorado55311956717315514-9-417-10-111-4-1
Minnesota56302156516716118-10-212-11-310-7-0
Nashville54262265815216315-10-311-12-35-8-3
St. Louis56262735517520513-13-213-14-17-10-1
Arizona56192894715219712-8-27-20-74-6-4
Chicago55183254113620111-16-37-16-24-10-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas56341847218415717-13-017-5-47-7-2
Los Angeles57321877119619317-9-215-9-510-4-2
Seattle56321867019717415-10-317-8-39-6-2
Edmonton57301986821419213-11-517-8-310-6-0
Calgary562619116318017315-10-211-9-99-3-2
Vancouver56223044819222911-15-111-15-310-5-0
San Jose57172911451702135-14-712-15-42-9-6
Anaheim5617336401412369-16-18-17-56-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Colorado 4, St. Louis 1

Nashville 7, Florida 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Islanders 2

New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 2

Columbus 4, Dallas 1

Toronto 5, Montreal 1

Carolina 4, Washington 1

Calgary 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Vancouver 6, Philadelphia 2

Seattle 4, Detroit 2

Vegas 5, Tampa Bay 4

Buffalo 4, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 6, Arizona 5, SO

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 4, Nashville 3

Ottawa 7, St. Louis 2

Colorado 6, Edmonton 5, OT

Chicago 5, Toronto 3

New Jersey 4, Winnipeg 2

Columbus at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Florida, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you