All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida62421469025418026-6-016-8-69-1-2
Tampa Bay60391568420417219-5-420-10-211-5-1
Toronto61391758322618322-7-217-10-39-5-0
Boston62381958118816718-10-220-9-312-3-1
Detroit61252975717622816-12-49-17-36-9-2
Buffalo62213385016421811-16-410-17-47-10-4
Ottawa61223454916119912-19-210-15-35-10-1
Montreal6116369411532348-18-38-18-65-8-2

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina61411468820314623-4-318-10-311-6-1
Pittsburgh62371698320116617-9-520-7-411-4-2
N.Y. Rangers61381858118515920-6-318-12-28-5-0
Washington633518108021217715-11-520-7-513-5-1
Columbus62312836520523017-13-314-15-08-12-0
N.Y. Islanders58252495915716214-12-411-12-57-5-2
New Jersey61223454918522014-14-38-20-28-10-2
Philadelphia611931114915421312-15-67-16-54-11-4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Colorado62441359324117324-3-320-10-213-5-2
St. Louis60341797721316820-7-414-10-512-5-3
Minnesota59352047422219518-7-117-13-38-8-1
Nashville61352247419817218-11-017-11-413-6-1
Dallas59332336917417620-8-113-15-213-8-2
Winnipeg622824106619119416-12-212-12-811-6-5
Chicago61223095316221011-15-511-15-44-11-5
Arizona6020364441592169-20-111-16-36-11-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Calgary61371688221014719-5-618-11-28-6-1
Los Angeles63342187618117616-13-318-8-57-6-2
Edmonton61342347220619318-12-016-11-413-4-0
Vegas63332647020019317-13-316-13-111-5-1
Vancouver62302576717917814-12-416-13-38-4-5
Anaheim642726116518320416-12-411-14-710-7-3
San Jose61262786015919314-14-412-13-46-7-3
Seattle62183864216022410-18-38-20-34-13-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Ottawa 3, Philadelphia 1

Washington 4, Carolina 3, SO

Boston 4, Winnipeg 2

Buffalo 1, Calgary 0, OT

Florida 3, Anaheim 0

Colorado 5, San Jose 3

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

