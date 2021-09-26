All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Toronto 4, Montreal 1
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 2
Sunday's Games
Florida 5, Nashville 4, OT
Boston 3, Washington 2, SO
Florida 3, Nashville 1
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vancouver vs. Seattle at Spokane Arena, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.