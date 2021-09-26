All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Detroit00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Ottawa00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Florida00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Buffalo00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Boston00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Montreal00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Tampa Bay00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Toronto00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
N.Y. Islanders00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Rangers00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Washington00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Carolina00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Columbus00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
New Jersey00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Philadelphia00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Pittsburgh00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Nashville00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Colorado00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Winnipeg00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
St. Louis00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Dallas00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Arizona00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Minnesota00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Chicago00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Edmonton00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Anaheim00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Vancouver00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Seattle00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Vegas00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
San Jose00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Los Angeles00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Calgary00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Toronto 4, Montreal 1

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 2

Sunday's Games

Florida 5, Nashville 4, OT

Boston 3, Washington 2, SO

Florida 3, Nashville 1

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Seattle at Spokane Arena, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

