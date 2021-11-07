All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida1110012146247-0-03-0-13-0-1
Toronto127411532326-1-11-3-05-1-0
Tampa Bay116321435352-2-14-1-12-2-1
Detroit136521439443-1-23-4-01-4-2
Buffalo115421233314-1-11-3-12-1-1
Boston95401025264-0-01-4-03-2-0
Ottawa11371728402-5-01-2-11-2-0
Montreal133100626452-5-01-5-02-2-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina109101839205-0-04-1-02-0-0
N.Y. Rangers126331529341-1-15-2-21-1-0
Philadelphia106221432253-1-13-1-11-0-1
Columbus107301432285-1-02-2-02-2-0
Washington115241437293-1-32-1-12-1-0
N.Y. Islanders95221225200-0-05-2-20-1-1
New Jersey105321226303-2-12-1-11-1-1
Pittsburgh104331133323-3-21-0-11-1-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
St. Louis97111536213-1-04-0-13-1-0
Minnesota107301432343-1-04-2-01-2-0
Winnipeg116321437324-1-02-2-23-0-1
Nashville116501231313-3-03-2-01-1-0
Dallas104421022291-1-13-3-10-0-1
Colorado10451930362-2-12-3-03-1-0
Chicago12192426471-4-10-5-10-3-0
Arizona121101319491-3-00-7-10-1-0

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Edmonton109101845286-1-03-0-06-0-0
Calgary117131740222-0-35-1-00-1-1
San Jose116411332303-2-13-2-00-0-0
Anaheim125431338364-2-11-2-21-1-1
Vegas126601233382-3-04-3-02-2-0
Los Angeles115511130315-2-00-3-11-0-0
Vancouver11461927301-4-03-2-11-1-1
Seattle12471934403-2-01-5-10-3-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 3

Florida 5, Carolina 2

Philadelphia 2, Washington 1

Columbus 4, Colorado 2

Detroit 4, Buffalo 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 2, Winnipeg 0

Toronto 5, Boston 2

Vegas 5, Montreal 2

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4, SO

Arizona 5, Seattle 4

Calgary 6, N.Y. Rangers 0

New Jersey 3, San Jose 2, SO

Sunday's Games

Detroit 5, Vegas 2

Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.

