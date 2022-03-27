All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida64441469426218626-6-018-8-611-1-2
Tampa Bay65411868821518219-6-422-12-212-6-1
Boston65411958720017420-10-221-9-314-3-1
Toronto64401958523419523-7-217-12-39-6-0
Detroit66263286018925317-12-59-20-36-9-3
Buffalo662333105617823212-16-511-17-57-10-4
Ottawa65233665217021312-19-311-17-35-11-2
Montreal651837104616724410-19-48-18-67-9-3

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina65431579321615624-5-419-10-311-7-1
Pittsburgh674017109022517919-9-521-8-512-5-2
N.Y. Rangers66421958920317222-6-320-13-210-6-0
Washington673720108422419116-13-521-7-514-5-1
Columbus66322956921624618-13-314-16-28-13-0
N.Y. Islanders64282796517417817-13-411-14-57-6-2
Philadelphia662134115317123313-15-68-19-55-11-4
New Jersey65233755120023715-14-38-23-29-11-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Colorado65461459725118126-4-320-10-213-5-2
Minnesota63392048223420022-7-117-13-39-8-1
Nashville66382448021719420-11-018-13-413-6-1
St. Louis64352097922618720-9-415-11-512-5-3
Dallas64362537518919221-9-115-16-213-8-2
Winnipeg663125107220720618-13-213-12-812-6-5
Chicago662432105817922911-16-513-16-54-13-5
Arizona6420404441662329-22-111-18-36-11-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Calgary65401788823116021-6-619-11-210-7-1
Los Angeles67362298119518818-13-418-9-58-7-2
Edmonton66362557722721520-12-016-13-514-5-0
Vegas68362847621620620-13-316-15-112-5-1
Vancouver67322697319219114-13-518-13-48-5-5
San Jose65292886617320416-14-413-14-48-8-3
Anaheim672729116518921816-14-411-15-710-8-3
Seattle65203964617023211-18-39-21-34-14-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Boston 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1, OT

Vegas 5, Chicago 4, OT

Montreal 4, Toronto 2

Washington 4, New Jersey 3

Vancouver 4, Dallas 1

Florida 4, Ottawa 3, SO

Carolina 7, St. Louis 2

Minnesota 3, Columbus 2, OT

Calgary 9, Edmonton 5

San Jose 4, Anaheim 1

Los Angeles 4, Seattle 2

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Buffalo 4, OT

Pittsburgh 11, Detroit 2

Nashville 5, Philadelphia 4

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

