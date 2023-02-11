All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|52
|39
|8
|5
|83
|193
|113
|22-2-3
|17-6-2
|9-4-3
|Toronto
|54
|32
|14
|8
|72
|181
|145
|20-6-4
|12-8-4
|7-5-2
|Tampa Bay
|52
|34
|16
|2
|70
|187
|153
|21-4-2
|13-12-0
|9-6-0
|Florida
|55
|26
|23
|6
|58
|192
|190
|15-8-3
|11-15-3
|10-3-2
|Buffalo
|51
|26
|21
|4
|56
|188
|177
|11-14-2
|15-7-2
|6-8-1
|Detroit
|51
|23
|20
|8
|54
|154
|168
|14-11-3
|9-9-5
|6-8-2
|Ottawa
|51
|24
|24
|3
|51
|154
|165
|14-12-1
|10-12-2
|9-5-0
|Montreal
|52
|21
|27
|4
|46
|138
|192
|12-14-1
|9-13-3
|4-10-1
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|52
|34
|10
|8
|76
|175
|142
|17-6-2
|17-4-6
|13-4-1
|New Jersey
|51
|34
|13
|4
|72
|179
|136
|15-10-2
|19-3-2
|9-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|53
|31
|14
|8
|70
|178
|141
|16-9-4
|15-5-4
|7-6-1
|Washington
|54
|28
|20
|6
|62
|168
|153
|14-8-3
|14-12-3
|9-4-1
|Pittsburgh
|51
|26
|16
|9
|61
|169
|157
|15-6-4
|11-10-5
|5-4-4
|N.Y. Islanders
|56
|27
|23
|6
|60
|162
|155
|16-10-2
|11-13-4
|10-5-1
|Philadelphia
|54
|22
|22
|10
|54
|146
|167
|11-13-3
|11-9-7
|6-8-4
|Columbus
|53
|16
|33
|4
|36
|135
|204
|11-16-2
|5-17-2
|4-11-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|54
|30
|14
|10
|70
|181
|139
|15-6-6
|15-8-4
|10-2-3
|Winnipeg
|52
|32
|19
|1
|65
|167
|137
|18-8-0
|14-11-1
|13-4-0
|Colorado
|51
|28
|19
|4
|60
|157
|143
|13-9-3
|15-10-1
|9-4-1
|Minnesota
|51
|27
|20
|4
|58
|155
|150
|15-9-1
|12-11-3
|8-6-0
|Nashville
|50
|25
|19
|6
|56
|140
|147
|14-8-3
|11-11-3
|5-6-3
|St. Louis
|51
|23
|25
|3
|49
|156
|185
|10-12-2
|13-13-1
|6-9-1
|Arizona
|52
|17
|28
|7
|41
|137
|183
|11-8-2
|6-20-5
|3-6-3
|Chicago
|50
|16
|29
|5
|37
|124
|182
|10-16-3
|6-13-2
|4-9-1
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|53
|31
|18
|4
|66
|170
|150
|14-13-0
|17-5-4
|5-7-2
|Edmonton
|53
|30
|18
|5
|65
|199
|170
|13-11-3
|17-7-2
|10-6-0
|Seattle
|52
|29
|18
|5
|63
|181
|164
|13-10-3
|16-8-2
|9-6-2
|Los Angeles
|53
|28
|18
|7
|63
|173
|183
|14-9-2
|14-9-5
|9-4-2
|Calgary
|53
|25
|18
|10
|60
|172
|162
|14-9-2
|11-9-8
|9-3-2
|Vancouver
|53
|21
|28
|4
|46
|181
|215
|10-13-1
|11-15-3
|10-5-0
|San Jose
|53
|16
|26
|11
|43
|162
|203
|5-12-7
|11-14-4
|2-8-6
|Anaheim
|53
|17
|30
|6
|40
|133
|216
|9-14-1
|8-16-5
|6-6-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Toronto 3, Columbus 0
N.Y. Rangers 6, Seattle 3
Chicago 4, Arizona 3, OT
Pittsburgh 6, Anaheim 3
Saturday's Games
Detroit 5, Vancouver 2
Calgary 7, Buffalo 2
Nashville 2, Philadelphia 1, OT
Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
Edmonton 6, Ottawa 3
Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 1
Washington 2, Boston 1
Colorado 5, Florida 3
N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 2
Columbus 4, Toronto 3
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Edmonton at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Washington, 1:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
