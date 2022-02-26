All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida52351257521515723-5-012-7-56-1-2
Tampa Bay50331167217414217-4-416-7-29-5-1
Toronto51331447018214219-5-114-9-38-3-0
Boston51301746414814116-10-114-7-312-3-1
Detroit52232365214918115-10-38-13-36-6-2
Ottawa50192654313415910-15-29-11-35-7-1
Buffalo5316298401411918-14-48-15-45-9-4
Montreal5212337311211978-17-14-16-64-8-2

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina51361147618012118-4-218-7-29-4-0
N.Y. Rangers51331357115512817-4-316-9-27-3-0
Pittsburgh53311487017414614-8-517-6-38-4-1
Washington53281696517214912-10-516-6-49-4-1
Columbus52272415517319014-10-113-14-07-9-0
N.Y. Islanders47192084611913210-10-49-10-45-5-1
New Jersey52182954115719110-13-38-16-28-8-2
Philadelphia51152610401291808-13-57-13-53-10-4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Colorado52381048021014822-3-216-7-213-4-2
St. Louis51311466818414119-6-212-8-410-5-2
Minnesota49311536518715016-4-115-11-28-6-1
Nashville52301846416114815-9-015-9-411-5-1
Dallas51282035914714918-7-110-13-211-7-2
Winnipeg52222195315015913-10-19-11-89-6-4
Chicago5319268461341819-13-410-13-44-10-5
Arizona5214344321191907-19-17-15-35-10-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Calgary50301466617012114-4-416-10-27-6-1
Vegas52291946217015314-11-315-8-19-5-1
Los Angeles51271776115014313-11-214-6-55-5-1
Edmonton51282035917116614-11-014-9-313-3-0
Anaheim53251995916016114-8-411-11-59-5-3
Vancouver53252265614714912-10-313-12-38-4-5
San Jose51232265213816112-11-311-11-33-5-2
Seattle5416335371391939-17-37-16-24-12-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 6, Pittsburgh 1

Columbus 6, Florida 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 1

Toronto 3, Minnesota 1

Nashville 2, Dallas 1, SO

Boston 3, Seattle 2, OT

Vancouver 7, Calgary 1

San Jose 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Friday's Games

Carolina 4, Columbus 0

St. Louis 5, Buffalo 3

Chicago 8, New Jersey 5

Colorado 6, Winnipeg 3

Arizona 3, Vegas 1

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Florida, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Nashville at Nissan Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Edmonton at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

