EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Boston655010510524514227-3-323-7-212-5-3
Toronto65401788822317524-6-416-11-49-5-2
Tampa Bay66392168423120324-5-515-16-110-8-1
Florida67332777322922619-10-414-17-311-4-2
Ottawa65332847020620719-12-214-16-212-6-0
Buffalo65322856923823613-18-319-10-29-10-1
Detroit66302796919921717-12-413-15-57-12-2
Montreal66263465818023614-16-312-18-34-12-1

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina64431389421716223-8-220-5-616-4-1
New Jersey65431669223217718-12-225-4-413-5-2
N.Y. Rangers65371998321518317-11-420-8-58-7-1
Pittsburgh653322107621420818-9-515-13-57-7-5
N.Y. Islanders68342687619618720-12-314-14-513-6-1
Washington67322877120820015-13-417-15-311-6-2
Philadelphia662431115916921712-15-412-16-76-11-5
Columbus65203874716924413-20-27-18-54-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas663617138522917817-9-819-8-513-3-4
Minnesota66382178319117321-10-317-11-411-7-0
Colorado64362267820618118-11-518-11-113-5-1
Winnipeg66372637720718721-11-216-15-114-6-0
Nashville63322477118118516-11-316-13-47-9-3
St. Louis65293156320223714-14-415-17-17-11-1
Arizona662332115718323316-11-37-21-87-8-5
Chicago66223865016523613-18-39-20-35-13-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas66402068621218221-13-119-7-58-7-2
Los Angeles67382098522822120-9-318-11-610-4-2
Seattle66372278123221116-13-421-9-310-7-2
Edmonton67362388025822816-12-520-11-310-6-0
Calgary662924137120420415-14-314-10-109-4-3
Vancouver65283256122225315-17-113-15-411-5-0
Anaheim66223595316826611-16-211-19-77-9-2
San Jose67193612501932576-19-813-17-43-9-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday's Games

Boston 3, Detroit 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Buffalo 1, OT

Colorado 3, Arizona 2, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago 1

Vegas 4, Carolina 0

St. Louis 5, Columbus 2

New Jersey 3, Montreal 1

Toronto 7, Edmonton 4

Winnipeg 5, Florida 4, OT

Washington 5, N.Y. Islanders 1

Dallas 4, Seattle 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Ottawa 2

Minnesota 5, San Jose 2

Nashville 2, Los Angeles 1, SO

Sunday's Games

Detroit 5, Boston 3

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

