All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Florida694815610228720428-6-020-9-613-2-2
Toronto69451959526420925-7-220-12-312-6-0
Boston69442059322018522-11-222-9-314-4-1
Tampa Bay69431979323019821-7-522-12-212-7-2
Detroit69263496119726817-13-69-21-36-11-3
Buffalo702534116119324813-17-612-17-57-11-4
Ottawa68253765618122113-19-312-18-37-11-2
Montreal691939114917826210-19-49-20-78-10-3

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina69451689823016425-6-420-10-412-7-1
N.Y. Rangers70442069421418522-7-422-13-211-7-1
Pittsburgh704119109223318819-10-522-9-512-6-2
Washington693722108422620216-15-521-7-514-6-1
N.Y. Islanders68322797319018618-13-414-14-511-6-2
Columbus70323267022526318-14-414-18-28-15-0
Philadelphia692236115517924613-16-69-20-56-11-4
New Jersey69243965421325816-15-48-24-29-12-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Colorado694914610426218928-4-321-10-313-5-3
Minnesota68432059125220924-7-219-13-310-8-1
St. Louis693920108825020222-9-417-11-613-5-3
Nashville68392548222419921-11-018-14-413-6-1
Dallas68392638120120421-9-118-17-213-8-2
Winnipeg703327107621721919-14-214-13-813-6-5
Chicago702435115918824711-17-613-18-54-13-6
Arizona70224354917725410-23-112-20-47-12-2

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Calgary68401998923817121-8-719-11-210-7-2
Los Angeles713823108620520218-14-420-9-69-8-3
Edmonton70402558524922523-12-017-13-516-5-0
Vegas71392848222721020-13-319-15-115-5-1
Vancouver703228107419820214-14-618-14-48-5-6
Anaheim712831126819923016-16-512-15-710-9-3
San Jose68293186618121816-15-413-16-48-8-3
Seattle69224165018224212-20-310-21-35-16-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday's Games

Florida 5, Buffalo 3

Ottawa 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3

Vegas 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Minnesota 5, Washington 1

Arizona 3, Chicago 2, OT

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Edmonton 6, Anaheim 1

Seattle 4, Dallas 1

Monday's Games

Boston 3, Columbus 2, OT

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 5, Arizona 1

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

