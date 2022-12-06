All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston24203141965314-0-16-3-05-3-0
Toronto2615563679668-2-37-3-34-1-1
Tampa Bay2415813184758-3-17-5-05-2-0
Detroit2412752977767-4-35-3-21-3-2
Florida2512942888836-2-36-7-13-1-1
Montreal25121122676906-6-06-5-23-2-0
Buffalo25111312396926-8-15-5-04-6-1
Ottawa24101312175786-7-04-6-12-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
New Jersey2520414193579-3-111-1-05-2-0
Carolina2514653374695-3-19-3-44-1-0
N.Y. Islanders26161003282669-4-07-6-06-2-0
Pittsburgh2513843089786-3-27-5-23-0-1
N.Y. Rangers27121052982805-6-47-4-11-4-0
Washington27111242674857-4-14-8-32-2-1
Philadelphia2691252364856-7-13-5-42-4-4
Columbus2381321866926-9-12-4-13-4-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas2514653398727-2-37-4-26-2-3
Winnipeg2315713174599-3-06-4-18-2-0
Minnesota2413922878747-6-16-3-14-2-0
Colorado2313912778665-3-18-6-05-2-1
Nashville2312922663707-3-25-6-03-3-0
St. Louis25111402273965-6-06-8-02-3-0
Arizona2371241861811-2-16-10-30-2-2
Chicago2471341861884-7-23-6-20-5-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas2719713994717-5-012-2-15-4-1
Seattle2415633388757-5-28-1-17-2-1
Los Angeles27131043092977-5-26-5-22-4-2
Edmonton26141202889937-7-07-5-03-2-0
Calgary25121032776769-5-13-5-23-2-0
Vancouver261112325911015-6-16-6-25-2-0
San Jose28816420821032-8-46-8-01-3-3
Anaheim26617315651114-6-02-11-33-3-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg 5, Anaheim 2

Minnesota 6, Dallas 5, SO

Detroit 4, Columbus 2

Buffalo 6, San Jose 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 0

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Colorado 3

N.Y. Rangers 6, St. Louis 4

Vegas 4, Boston 3, SO

Washington 3, Edmonton 2

Calgary 3, Arizona 2

Vancouver 7, Montreal 6, OT

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

