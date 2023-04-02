All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Boston
|76
|59
|12
|5
|123
|282
|163
|31-4-3
|28-8-2
|16-5-3
|x-Toronto
|75
|45
|20
|10
|100
|256
|206
|25-7-6
|20-13-4
|12-6-3
|x-Tampa Bay
|77
|45
|26
|6
|96
|267
|231
|27-7-5
|18-19-1
|11-11-1
|Florida
|77
|39
|31
|7
|85
|272
|260
|21-12-4
|18-19-3
|15-6-2
|Buffalo
|75
|37
|31
|7
|81
|270
|276
|15-20-4
|22-11-3
|10-11-2
|Ottawa
|76
|37
|34
|5
|79
|241
|247
|22-14-3
|15-20-2
|14-8-1
|Detroit
|75
|33
|33
|9
|75
|221
|250
|19-15-4
|14-18-5
|7-13-2
|Montreal
|77
|30
|41
|6
|66
|219
|284
|16-19-3
|14-22-3
|6-16-1
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Carolina
|75
|48
|18
|9
|105
|246
|195
|25-10-3
|23-8-6
|18-6-1
|x-New Jersey
|76
|48
|20
|8
|104
|265
|210
|21-13-4
|27-7-4
|15-6-2
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|77
|45
|21
|11
|101
|261
|207
|22-12-4
|23-9-7
|14-9-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|77
|39
|29
|9
|87
|226
|212
|22-13-3
|17-16-6
|15-6-2
|Pittsburgh
|76
|37
|29
|10
|84
|244
|247
|21-12-5
|16-17-5
|9-9-5
|Washington
|77
|34
|34
|9
|77
|240
|243
|17-15-6
|17-19-3
|11-9-4
|Philadelphia
|75
|29
|33
|13
|71
|205
|249
|17-17-5
|12-16-8
|6-11-6
|Columbus
|75
|23
|44
|8
|54
|199
|300
|14-21-2
|9-23-6
|6-13-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Minnesota
|76
|44
|23
|9
|97
|229
|205
|24-11-3
|20-12-6
|14-7-1
|Colorado
|75
|45
|24
|6
|96
|252
|207
|21-13-5
|24-11-1
|17-6-1
|Dallas
|76
|41
|21
|14
|96
|262
|212
|18-10-9
|23-11-5
|15-4-4
|Winnipeg
|76
|42
|31
|3
|87
|228
|214
|23-12-2
|19-19-1
|16-7-0
|Nashville
|75
|38
|29
|8
|84
|212
|220
|19-14-4
|19-15-4
|8-10-4
|St. Louis
|76
|35
|35
|6
|76
|248
|282
|16-16-5
|19-19-1
|9-13-1
|Arizona
|77
|27
|37
|13
|67
|215
|274
|20-14-4
|7-23-9
|9-11-6
|Chicago
|76
|24
|46
|6
|54
|186
|277
|14-22-3
|10-24-3
|6-18-1
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Vegas
|76
|47
|22
|7
|101
|253
|217
|23-15-1
|24-7-6
|11-9-3
|x-Edmonton
|77
|45
|23
|9
|99
|306
|255
|22-12-6
|23-11-3
|15-6-1
|Los Angeles
|76
|44
|22
|10
|98
|262
|241
|25-9-4
|19-13-6
|12-6-3
|Seattle
|75
|41
|26
|8
|90
|259
|240
|17-16-4
|24-10-4
|12-9-2
|Calgary
|76
|35
|26
|15
|85
|245
|237
|18-15-4
|17-11-11
|14-6-3
|Vancouver
|75
|34
|34
|7
|75
|260
|281
|17-18-2
|17-16-5
|14-6-1
|San Jose
|76
|22
|39
|15
|59
|223
|291
|8-20-10
|14-19-5
|4-11-8
|Anaheim
|76
|23
|43
|10
|56
|191
|312
|12-22-3
|11-21-7
|7-13-2
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Saturday's Games
Nashville 6, St. Louis 1
Boston 4, Pittsburgh 3
Florida 7, Columbus 0
Toronto 3, Ottawa 0
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Islanders 0
Carolina 3, Montreal 0
Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 3
New Jersey 6, Chicago 3
Colorado 5, Dallas 2
Vegas 4, Minnesota 1
Los Angeles 3, Seattle 1
San Jose 7, Arizona 2
Edmonton 6, Anaheim 0
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 2
Boston at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Calgary at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
