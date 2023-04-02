All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Boston765912512328216331-4-328-8-216-5-3
x-Toronto7545201010025620625-7-620-13-412-6-3
x-Tampa Bay77452669626723127-7-518-19-111-11-1
Florida77393178527226021-12-418-19-315-6-2
Buffalo75373178127027615-20-422-11-310-11-2
Ottawa76373457924124722-14-315-20-214-8-1
Detroit75333397522125019-15-414-18-57-13-2
Montreal77304166621928416-19-314-22-36-16-1

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Carolina754818910524619525-10-323-8-618-6-1
x-New Jersey764820810426521021-13-427-7-415-6-2
x-N.Y. Rangers7745211110126120722-12-423-9-714-9-2
N.Y. Islanders77392998722621222-13-317-16-615-6-2
Pittsburgh763729108424424721-12-516-17-59-9-5
Washington77343497724024317-15-617-19-311-9-4
Philadelphia752933137120524917-17-512-16-86-11-6
Columbus75234485419930014-21-29-23-66-13-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Minnesota76442399722920524-11-320-12-614-7-1
Colorado75452469625220721-13-524-11-117-6-1
Dallas764121149626221218-10-923-11-515-4-4
Winnipeg76423138722821423-12-219-19-116-7-0
Nashville75382988421222019-14-419-15-48-10-4
St. Louis76353567624828216-16-519-19-19-13-1
Arizona772737136721527420-14-47-23-99-11-6
Chicago76244665418627714-22-310-24-36-18-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Vegas764722710125321723-15-124-7-611-9-3
x-Edmonton77452399930625522-12-623-11-315-6-1
Los Angeles764422109826224125-9-419-13-612-6-3
Seattle75412689025924017-16-424-10-412-9-2
Calgary763526158524523718-15-417-11-1114-6-3
Vancouver75343477526028117-18-217-16-514-6-1
San Jose76223915592232918-20-1014-19-54-11-8
Anaheim762343105619131212-22-311-21-77-13-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday's Games

Nashville 6, St. Louis 1

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 3

Florida 7, Columbus 0

Toronto 3, Ottawa 0

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Islanders 0

Carolina 3, Montreal 0

Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 3

New Jersey 6, Chicago 3

Colorado 5, Dallas 2

Vegas 4, Minnesota 1

Los Angeles 3, Seattle 1

San Jose 7, Arizona 2

Edmonton 6, Anaheim 0

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 2

Boston at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

