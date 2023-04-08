All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Boston786112512728816732-4-329-8-217-5-3
x-Toronto7846211110326321526-8-620-13-512-7-4
x-Tampa Bay79452869627124327-7-518-21-111-11-1
Florida79413178928126323-12-418-19-317-6-2
Buffalo78393278528228716-20-423-12-311-12-2
Ottawa79373578124826122-14-315-21-414-9-1
Detroit793534108023826419-16-516-18-59-13-3
Montreal79314266822529117-20-314-22-36-17-1

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Carolina795020910925420527-10-323-10-619-6-1
x-New Jersey795021810827921823-13-427-8-417-6-2
x-N.Y. Rangers7946211210426921323-12-423-9-814-9-2
Pittsburgh804030109025825623-12-517-18-510-10-5
N.Y. Islanders79403098923321523-13-317-17-615-7-2
Washington78343597724224917-15-617-20-311-9-4
Philadelphia782936137121026117-17-512-19-86-12-6
Columbus78244685620631515-21-29-25-66-14-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Colorado774724610026221221-13-526-11-117-6-1
x-Dallas7843211410027121420-10-923-11-516-4-4
x-Minnesota784424109823321324-11-420-13-614-7-1
Winnipeg78433238923521824-13-219-19-116-7-0
Nashville78403088821922721-14-419-16-48-11-4
St. Louis79373578125829018-16-619-19-19-13-1
Arizona792739136721828620-14-47-25-99-11-6
Chicago78254765619028314-22-311-25-36-18-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Vegas794922810626422524-15-125-7-712-9-3
x-Edmonton794723910331225722-12-625-11-317-6-1
x-Los Angeles7945241010026925025-10-420-14-613-8-3
x-Seattle78442689627624519-16-425-10-413-9-2
Calgary793727158925624619-16-418-11-1115-6-3
Vancouver78353677726629018-20-217-16-514-8-1
San Jose78224016602283018-21-1114-19-54-11-8
Anaheim782345105619632012-23-311-22-77-15-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 4, Carolina 3

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 1

Vegas at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

