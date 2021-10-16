All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Buffalo11002511-0-00-0-01-0-0
Florida11002541-0-00-0-00-0-0
Ottawa11002321-0-00-0-01-0-0
Tampa Bay211029120-1-01-0-01-0-0
Toronto21102441-0-00-1-01-1-0
Detroit10011670-0-10-0-00-0-1
Boston00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Montreal20200270-0-00-2-00-2-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Pittsburgh210131070-0-01-0-10-0-0
Carolina11002631-0-00-0-01-0-0
Columbus11002821-0-00-0-00-0-0
New Jersey11002431-0-00-0-00-0-0
Washington11002511-0-00-0-01-0-0
Philadelphia10011450-0-10-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Rangers20111380-0-10-1-00-1-0
N.Y. Islanders10100360-0-00-1-00-1-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Colorado11002421-0-00-0-01-0-0
Dallas11002320-0-01-0-00-0-0
Minnesota11002210-0-01-0-00-0-0
Chicago20111580-0-00-1-10-1-0
St. Louis00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Arizona10100280-0-00-1-00-0-0
Nashville10100340-1-00-0-00-0-0
Winnipeg10100140-0-00-1-00-0-0

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vancouver21013770-0-01-0-10-0-1
Los Angeles11002621-0-00-0-01-0-0
Edmonton11002321-0-00-0-01-0-0
Anaheim21102531-1-00-0-00-0-0
Seattle21102770-0-01-1-00-1-0
Vegas21102691-0-00-1-01-1-0
Calgary00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
San Jose00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 5, Montreal 1

Ottawa 3, Toronto 2

Columbus 8, Arizona 2

Florida 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

Dallas 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Carolina 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 6, OT

Seattle 4, Nashville 3

Los Angeles 6, Vegas 2

Friday's Games

New Jersey 4, Chicago 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Philadelphia 4, SO

Minnesota 2, Anaheim 1

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

