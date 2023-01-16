All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|43
|34
|5
|4
|72
|166
|94
|21-1-3
|13-4-1
|7-3-2
|Toronto
|44
|26
|11
|7
|59
|147
|117
|15-3-4
|11-8-3
|6-3-1
|Tampa Bay
|41
|27
|13
|1
|55
|148
|121
|17-4-1
|10-9-0
|8-5-0
|Florida
|45
|21
|20
|4
|46
|148
|153
|11-6-3
|10-14-1
|7-3-1
|Buffalo
|42
|21
|19
|2
|44
|160
|146
|9-12-2
|12-7-0
|6-8-1
|Detroit
|41
|18
|16
|7
|43
|128
|139
|11-9-3
|7-7-4
|5-8-2
|Ottawa
|42
|19
|20
|3
|41
|125
|137
|11-10-1
|8-10-2
|6-5-0
|Montreal
|44
|18
|23
|3
|39
|116
|162
|9-11-0
|9-12-3
|3-6-0
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|44
|27
|9
|8
|62
|141
|120
|13-5-2
|14-4-6
|12-3-1
|New Jersey
|43
|28
|12
|3
|59
|152
|113
|11-10-2
|17-2-1
|8-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|44
|24
|13
|7
|55
|141
|119
|11-8-4
|13-5-3
|5-6-1
|Washington
|45
|23
|16
|6
|52
|144
|126
|13-7-3
|10-9-3
|6-4-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|44
|23
|18
|3
|49
|133
|120
|13-7-1
|10-11-2
|9-4-0
|Pittsburgh
|42
|21
|15
|6
|48
|135
|127
|11-5-4
|10-10-2
|5-4-2
|Philadelphia
|44
|18
|19
|7
|43
|122
|143
|9-10-1
|9-9-6
|6-7-4
|Columbus
|42
|13
|27
|2
|28
|109
|167
|10-13-1
|3-14-1
|4-10-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Winnipeg
|44
|29
|14
|1
|59
|148
|114
|17-6-0
|12-8-1
|12-3-0
|Dallas
|44
|25
|12
|7
|57
|152
|119
|12-5-3
|13-7-4
|8-2-3
|Minnesota
|42
|24
|14
|4
|52
|134
|118
|13-8-1
|11-6-3
|8-4-0
|Colorado
|41
|21
|17
|3
|45
|125
|118
|10-8-3
|11-9-0
|8-4-1
|St. Louis
|44
|21
|20
|3
|45
|139
|159
|8-10-2
|13-10-1
|5-5-1
|Nashville
|42
|19
|17
|6
|44
|118
|126
|9-7-3
|10-10-3
|4-5-3
|Arizona
|43
|13
|25
|5
|31
|115
|158
|7-6-2
|6-19-3
|1-5-2
|Chicago
|41
|11
|26
|4
|26
|94
|154
|8-15-2
|3-11-2
|2-9-1
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|44
|28
|14
|2
|58
|147
|126
|13-11-0
|15-3-2
|5-7-2
|Seattle
|42
|26
|12
|4
|56
|158
|130
|10-8-2
|16-4-2
|8-4-2
|Los Angeles
|46
|25
|15
|6
|56
|154
|157
|14-8-2
|11-7-4
|9-4-2
|Calgary
|44
|21
|14
|9
|51
|142
|134
|12-7-2
|9-7-7
|8-3-2
|Edmonton
|45
|24
|18
|3
|51
|164
|150
|10-11-2
|14-7-1
|8-6-0
|Vancouver
|43
|18
|22
|3
|39
|150
|173
|8-10-1
|10-12-2
|10-3-0
|San Jose
|44
|13
|23
|8
|34
|134
|168
|4-12-6
|9-11-2
|2-8-6
|Anaheim
|43
|12
|27
|4
|28
|100
|181
|8-13-1
|4-14-3
|6-6-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Montreal 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Vancouver 4, Carolina 3, SO
Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1
Monday's Games
Florida 4, Buffalo 1
Boston 6, Philadelphia 0
Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.
New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
