All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston61488510123313025-2-323-6-211-4-3
Toronto62381688421116423-6-415-10-49-5-2
Tampa Bay61371957921718522-5-415-14-110-7-1
Buffalo60312546622421512-16-219-9-28-10-1
Ottawa61312646619419118-12-213-14-212-6-0
Florida63302766621521616-10-314-17-311-4-2
Detroit61282496518620115-12-413-12-56-11-2
Montreal61263145616821814-15-112-16-34-12-1

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina59391288620015421-7-218-5-615-4-1
New Jersey60401558521516218-11-222-4-312-5-2
N.Y. Rangers62351897920717517-11-418-7-58-7-1
Pittsburgh61312197120019516-9-415-12-55-7-4
N.Y. Islanders64312587018417618-11-313-14-512-5-1
Washington63302766619118915-13-315-14-310-6-1
Philadelphia622328115716320511-15-412-13-76-9-5
Columbus61203564615922513-18-27-17-44-12-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas623316137920416316-8-817-8-512-3-4
Minnesota62352167617916821-10-214-11-410-7-0
Colorado59342057319016416-10-418-10-112-4-1
Winnipeg61352427218816520-10-115-14-114-5-0
Nashville59302366617217516-11-314-12-36-8-3
St. Louis61272955918922313-14-414-15-17-10-1
Arizona61213195116621614-10-27-21-75-8-4
Chicago61213554715222212-17-39-18-25-12-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas61361967819517119-13-117-6-58-7-2
Los Angeles63352087821421318-9-217-11-610-4-2
Seattle61342167421319615-12-319-9-39-7-2
Edmonton62332187423720715-12-518-9-310-6-0
Calgary622722136719719415-12-312-10-109-3-3
Vancouver61243255320624511-17-113-15-410-5-0
San Jose62183212481832326-17-812-15-43-9-6
Anaheim62203484815825510-16-210-18-66-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Edmonton 5, Toronto 2

Dallas 4, Arizona 2

New Jersey 7, Colorado 5

Washington 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Vegas 3, Carolina 2

Thursday's Games

Nashville 2, Florida 1

Ottawa 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Boston 7, Buffalo 1

Seattle 5, Detroit 4, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT

Dallas 5, Chicago 2

Toronto 2, Calgary 1

Minnesota 2, Vancouver 1

St. Louis 6, San Jose 3

Los Angeles 3, Montreal 2

Friday's Games

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

