EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida271854401017514-1-04-4-44-0-2
Toronto29198240937512-4-17-4-16-2-0
Tampa Bay2717643889748-3-29-3-26-3-1
Boston2414823069627-4-17-4-16-3-1
Detroit28131232978969-3-24-9-14-4-2
Buffalo2781542073976-8-22-7-23-4-2
Ottawa2581611767935-9-03-7-12-3-0
Montreal29620315621024-10-12-10-22-5-1

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Washington2817564097719-2-48-3-26-2-0
Carolina2719713986607-3-012-4-13-2-0
N.Y. Rangers2718633979688-3-110-3-25-1-0
Pittsburgh2714853380706-5-28-3-33-2-0
Columbus26141112986869-3-15-8-02-5-0
New Jersey26101152574867-5-33-6-24-2-2
Philadelphia26101242465884-6-26-6-22-4-1
N.Y. Islanders2371151950701-5-26-6-31-4-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Minnesota281981391068210-2-09-6-15-2-0
Nashville28171013581758-5-09-5-14-2-1
St. Louis28158535967910-3-25-5-34-3-2
Colorado25167234109849-2-17-5-14-2-0
Winnipeg2713953182769-4-14-5-43-2-2
Dallas25131022869709-2-14-8-14-2-1
Chicago27101522262865-6-15-9-13-3-0
Arizona27520212481012-9-13-11-12-7-0

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Anaheim3016953794829-4-27-5-36-1-2
Calgary2815763687624-3-411-4-22-4-1
Edmonton26161003290809-5-07-5-07-2-0
Vegas271611032958510-6-06-5-05-4-0
San Jose28151213175777-5-18-7-02-0-0
Los Angeles26121042870688-6-24-4-22-2-1
Vancouver29121522674867-7-15-8-12-3-2
Seattle2791532177986-8-13-7-21-5-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 4, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 1, Anaheim 0

St. Louis 4, Montreal 1

Toronto 5, Chicago 4

Washington 3, Buffalo 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 2

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 3

Columbus 5, Seattle 4, OT

Carolina 3, Edmonton 1

Boston 4, Calgary 2

San Jose 2, Dallas 1

Los Angeles 2, Minnesota 1

Sunday's Games

Nashville 1, N.Y. Rangers 0

Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Colorado 3, Florida 2

Vegas 6, Minnesota 4

Vancouver 2, Carolina 1

Monday's Games

Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

