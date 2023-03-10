All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|63
|49
|9
|5
|103
|239
|135
|26-3-3
|23-6-2
|11-4-3
|Toronto
|64
|39
|17
|8
|86
|216
|171
|23-6-4
|16-11-4
|9-5-2
|Tampa Bay
|65
|38
|21
|6
|82
|228
|202
|23-5-5
|15-16-1
|10-8-1
|Florida
|66
|33
|27
|6
|72
|225
|221
|19-10-3
|14-17-3
|11-4-2
|Ottawa
|64
|33
|27
|4
|70
|204
|202
|19-12-2
|14-15-2
|12-6-0
|Buffalo
|64
|32
|28
|4
|68
|237
|234
|13-18-2
|19-10-2
|9-10-1
|Detroit
|64
|29
|26
|9
|67
|192
|211
|16-12-4
|13-14-5
|6-11-2
|Montreal
|65
|26
|33
|6
|58
|179
|233
|14-15-3
|12-18-3
|4-12-1
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|63
|43
|12
|8
|94
|217
|158
|23-7-2
|20-5-6
|16-4-1
|New Jersey
|64
|42
|16
|6
|90
|229
|176
|18-12-2
|24-4-4
|13-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|64
|36
|19
|9
|81
|213
|182
|17-11-4
|19-8-5
|8-7-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|67
|34
|25
|8
|76
|195
|182
|20-11-3
|14-14-5
|13-5-1
|Pittsburgh
|64
|32
|22
|10
|74
|209
|207
|17-9-5
|15-13-5
|6-7-5
|Washington
|66
|31
|28
|7
|69
|203
|199
|15-13-4
|16-15-3
|10-6-2
|Philadelphia
|65
|24
|30
|11
|59
|168
|212
|12-15-4
|12-15-7
|6-10-5
|Columbus
|64
|20
|37
|7
|47
|167
|239
|13-19-2
|7-18-5
|4-12-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|65
|35
|17
|13
|83
|225
|175
|17-9-8
|18-8-5
|13-3-4
|Minnesota
|65
|37
|21
|7
|81
|186
|171
|21-10-3
|16-11-4
|11-7-0
|Colorado
|63
|35
|22
|6
|76
|203
|179
|17-11-5
|18-11-1
|12-5-1
|Winnipeg
|65
|36
|26
|3
|75
|202
|183
|21-11-2
|15-15-1
|14-6-0
|Nashville
|62
|31
|24
|7
|69
|179
|184
|16-11-3
|15-13-4
|7-9-3
|St. Louis
|64
|28
|31
|5
|61
|197
|235
|14-14-4
|14-17-1
|7-11-1
|Arizona
|65
|23
|32
|10
|56
|181
|230
|16-11-3
|7-21-7
|7-8-4
|Chicago
|65
|22
|37
|6
|50
|164
|233
|13-18-3
|9-19-3
|5-13-1
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|65
|39
|20
|6
|84
|208
|182
|21-13-1
|18-7-5
|8-7-2
|Los Angeles
|66
|38
|20
|8
|84
|227
|219
|20-9-2
|18-11-6
|10-4-2
|Seattle
|65
|37
|22
|6
|80
|229
|207
|16-13-3
|21-9-3
|10-7-2
|Edmonton
|66
|36
|22
|8
|80
|254
|221
|16-12-5
|20-10-3
|10-6-0
|Calgary
|66
|29
|24
|13
|71
|204
|204
|15-14-3
|14-10-10
|9-4-3
|Vancouver
|64
|27
|32
|5
|59
|217
|251
|14-17-1
|13-15-4
|11-5-0
|Anaheim
|66
|22
|35
|9
|53
|168
|266
|11-16-2
|11-19-7
|7-9-2
|San Jose
|66
|19
|35
|12
|50
|191
|252
|6-18-8
|13-17-4
|3-9-6
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Carolina 1, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Dallas 10, Buffalo 4
N.Y. Rangers 4, Montreal 3, SO
Vegas 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT
New Jersey 3, Washington 2, SO
Edmonton 3, Boston 2
St. Louis 4, San Jose 2
Los Angeles 5, Colorado 2
Arizona 4, Nashville 1
Ottawa 5, Seattle 4
Friday's Games
Florida 4, Chicago 3, OT
Anaheim 3, Calgary 1
Saturday's Games
Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Detroit, 1:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
