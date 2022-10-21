All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston5410823163-0-01-1-01-1-0
Buffalo4310617101-1-02-0-01-1-0
Florida4310614121-0-02-1-01-1-0
Montreal5320614133-0-00-2-01-1-0
Toronto5320614143-1-00-1-01-1-0
Detroit320151271-0-11-0-01-0-0
Ottawa4220415142-0-00-2-01-2-0
Tampa Bay4130210140-1-01-2-00-0-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Pittsburgh430172083-0-00-0-10-0-0
N.Y. Rangers5311719152-0-11-1-00-0-0
Carolina431061591-0-02-1-01-0-0
Philadelphia4310614102-0-01-1-01-0-0
N.Y. Islanders4220414102-2-00-0-00-1-0
New Jersey4220412131-1-01-1-01-1-0
Washington5230415182-1-00-2-00-0-0
Columbus5230414202-1-00-2-00-1-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas430171562-0-01-0-13-0-0
Colorado4211517141-0-11-1-02-0-1
Nashville6231515211-1-11-2-00-2-0
St. Louis22004951-0-01-0-00-0-0
Winnipeg4220411131-0-01-2-01-1-0
Chicago31202780-0-01-2-00-1-0
Arizona4130211200-0-01-3-00-0-0
Minnesota4130216231-3-00-0-00-1-0

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas5410817102-0-02-1-02-1-0
Calgary4310615142-1-01-0-02-0-0
Los Angeles6330621270-2-03-1-00-2-0
Edmonton4220416152-2-00-0-01-1-0
Seattle5122414200-2-11-0-11-1-1
Anaheim5131313231-0-00-3-11-0-0
Vancouver5032215220-0-00-3-20-1-0
San Jose6150211210-3-01-2-00-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Florida 4, Philadelphia 3

Winnipeg 4, Colorado 3, OT

St. Louis 4, Seattle 3, OT

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 1

San Jose 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Montreal 6, Arizona 2

Ottawa 5, Washington 2

Columbus 5, Nashville 3

Boston 2, Anaheim 1, SO

Toronto 3, Dallas 2, OT

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Minnesota 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Edmonton 6, Carolina 4

Buffalo 6, Calgary 3

Vegas 5, Winnipeg 2

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

