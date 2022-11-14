All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston1614202865359-0-05-2-03-2-0
Toronto168531945446-2-12-3-22-1-0
Tampa Bay158611749494-2-14-4-03-0-0
Florida158611748464-1-14-5-02-1-1
Detroit157531744505-2-22-3-11-2-1
Montreal158611747485-3-03-3-13-1-0
Buffalo157801455524-5-03-3-02-4-0
Ottawa1651011153574-5-01-4-11-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
New Jersey1512302455387-2-05-1-02-2-0
N.Y. Islanders1812602461456-3-05-3-04-1-0
Carolina159511947434-2-05-3-13-1-0
N.Y. Rangers178631952484-3-34-3-01-3-0
Philadelphia157621637434-3-13-3-11-1-2
Washington177821649535-3-12-5-11-1-1
Pittsburgh156631554523-1-13-5-22-0-0
Columbus14491938613-5-01-4-12-3-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Winnipeg149411943335-1-04-3-15-1-0
Dallas159511956384-2-05-3-14-1-0
Colorado138411749354-1-14-3-03-0-1
Minnesota157621642452-4-15-2-11-1-0
Chicago146531538434-2-12-3-20-2-1
Arizona156811340541-2-15-6-00-1-1
Nashville156811340513-3-13-5-01-3-0
St. Louis135801031482-4-03-4-00-2-0

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas1613302659375-2-08-1-04-1-0
Los Angeles1710612156576-3-04-3-10-2-0
Seattle168531952453-4-25-1-12-2-1
Edmonton169701859584-5-05-2-02-1-0
Calgary146621441455-4-11-2-12-2-0
San Jose175931347601-5-34-4-00-1-2
Vancouver164931153662-3-12-6-22-1-0
Anaheim154101942682-4-02-6-13-2-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Dallas 5, Philadelphia 1

Boston 5, Vancouver 2

San Jose 3, Minnesota 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 4, Arizona 1

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 3

Winnipeg 3, Seattle 2, OT

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 2

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you