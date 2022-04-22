All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Florida
|77
|56
|15
|6
|118
|325
|222
|33-6-0
|23-9-6
|17-2-2
|x-Toronto
|78
|51
|21
|6
|108
|301
|245
|29-8-2
|22-13-4
|14-8-1
|x-Tampa Bay
|77
|47
|22
|8
|102
|261
|217
|25-8-6
|22-14-2
|14-8-3
|x-Boston
|77
|47
|25
|5
|99
|236
|209
|23-13-2
|24-12-3
|15-6-1
|Buffalo
|79
|30
|38
|11
|71
|224
|280
|15-18-6
|15-20-5
|8-13-4
|Detroit
|78
|30
|38
|10
|70
|220
|299
|18-15-7
|12-23-3
|8-14-3
|Ottawa
|78
|30
|41
|7
|67
|212
|252
|13-21-4
|17-20-3
|10-11-3
|Montreal
|78
|20
|47
|11
|51
|200
|303
|10-25-4
|10-22-7
|8-12-3
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Carolina
|78
|50
|20
|8
|108
|260
|192
|28-8-4
|22-12-4
|13-8-1
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|78
|51
|21
|6
|108
|244
|194
|26-8-4
|25-13-2
|15-8-1
|x-Pittsburgh
|78
|44
|23
|11
|99
|258
|215
|22-12-5
|22-11-6
|13-8-3
|x-Washington
|77
|43
|23
|11
|97
|266
|229
|19-15-5
|24-8-6
|16-6-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|77
|35
|32
|10
|80
|213
|219
|19-14-5
|16-18-5
|13-8-2
|Columbus
|78
|35
|36
|7
|77
|248
|287
|19-15-5
|16-21-2
|9-16-0
|New Jersey
|77
|27
|43
|7
|61
|236
|285
|16-18-4
|11-25-3
|9-13-2
|Philadelphia
|78
|24
|43
|11
|59
|204
|286
|13-20-6
|11-23-5
|7-14-4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Colorado
|78
|55
|17
|6
|116
|301
|218
|31-5-3
|24-12-3
|14-5-3
|x-Minnesota
|78
|50
|21
|7
|107
|295
|241
|29-7-2
|21-14-5
|11-9-3
|x-St. Louis
|78
|47
|20
|11
|105
|293
|223
|26-9-5
|21-11-6
|16-5-3
|Nashville
|77
|44
|28
|5
|93
|247
|227
|25-14-0
|19-14-5
|15-7-1
|Dallas
|78
|43
|30
|5
|91
|225
|236
|24-10-3
|19-20-2
|14-8-3
|Winnipeg
|78
|35
|32
|11
|81
|237
|252
|19-15-3
|16-17-8
|13-6-6
|Chicago
|78
|26
|41
|11
|63
|209
|280
|12-21-6
|14-20-5
|5-15-6
|Arizona
|77
|22
|49
|6
|50
|189
|296
|10-26-2
|12-23-4
|7-12-3
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|y-Calgary
|78
|48
|20
|10
|106
|279
|195
|24-9-7
|24-11-3
|15-8-2
|Edmonton
|78
|46
|26
|6
|98
|275
|240
|26-12-1
|20-14-5
|19-5-0
|Los Angeles
|79
|42
|27
|10
|94
|228
|228
|20-16-4
|22-11-6
|10-10-3
|Vegas
|78
|42
|31
|5
|89
|250
|232
|22-15-3
|20-16-2
|16-7-2
|Vancouver
|78
|38
|29
|11
|87
|236
|223
|18-14-7
|20-15-4
|11-5-6
|Anaheim
|78
|30
|34
|14
|74
|220
|255
|17-18-5
|13-16-9
|10-11-3
|San Jose
|77
|30
|35
|12
|72
|199
|246
|17-17-5
|13-18-7
|8-10-4
|Seattle
|77
|26
|45
|6
|58
|203
|268
|15-21-3
|11-24-3
|5-18-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Thursday's Games
Buffalo 5, New Jersey 2
Florida 5, Detroit 2
Carolina 4, Winnipeg 2
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 0
Philadelphia 6, Montreal 3
N.Y. Rangers 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
Minnesota 6, Vancouver 3
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1
Calgary 4, Dallas 2
St. Louis 3, San Jose 1
Los Angeles 4, Chicago 1
Friday's Games
Ottawa 2, Columbus 1, SO
Minnesota 6, Seattle 3
Edmonton 6, Colorado 3
Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Carolina at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at Columbus, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
