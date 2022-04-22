All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Florida775615611832522233-6-023-9-617-2-2
x-Toronto785121610830124529-8-222-13-414-8-1
x-Tampa Bay774722810226121725-8-622-14-214-8-3
x-Boston77472559923620923-13-224-12-315-6-1
Buffalo793038117122428015-18-615-20-58-13-4
Detroit783038107022029918-15-712-23-38-14-3
Ottawa78304176721225213-21-417-20-310-11-3
Montreal782047115120030310-25-410-22-78-12-3

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Carolina785020810826019228-8-422-12-413-8-1
x-N.Y. Rangers785121610824419426-8-425-13-215-8-1
x-Pittsburgh784423119925821522-12-522-11-613-8-3
x-Washington774323119726622919-15-524-8-616-6-1
N.Y. Islanders773532108021321919-14-516-18-513-8-2
Columbus78353677724828719-15-516-21-29-16-0
New Jersey77274376123628516-18-411-25-39-13-2
Philadelphia782443115920428613-20-611-23-57-14-4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Colorado785517611630121831-5-324-12-314-5-3
x-Minnesota785021710729524129-7-221-14-511-9-3
x-St. Louis7847201110529322326-9-521-11-616-5-3
Nashville77442859324722725-14-019-14-515-7-1
Dallas78433059122523624-10-319-20-214-8-3
Winnipeg783532118123725219-15-316-17-813-6-6
Chicago782641116320928012-21-614-20-55-15-6
Arizona77224965018929610-26-212-23-47-12-3

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
y-Calgary7848201010627919524-9-724-11-315-8-2
Edmonton78462669827524026-12-120-14-519-5-0
Los Angeles794227109422822820-16-422-11-610-10-3
Vegas78423158925023222-15-320-16-216-7-2
Vancouver783829118723622318-14-720-15-411-5-6
Anaheim783034147422025517-18-513-16-910-11-3
San Jose773035127219924617-17-513-18-78-10-4
Seattle77264565820326815-21-311-24-35-18-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 5, New Jersey 2

Florida 5, Detroit 2

Carolina 4, Winnipeg 2

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 0

Philadelphia 6, Montreal 3

N.Y. Rangers 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Minnesota 6, Vancouver 3

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1

Calgary 4, Dallas 2

St. Louis 3, San Jose 1

Los Angeles 4, Chicago 1

Friday's Games

Ottawa 2, Columbus 1, SO

Minnesota 6, Seattle 3

Edmonton 6, Colorado 3

Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you