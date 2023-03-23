All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Boston705411511326515128-3-326-8-214-5-3
Toronto70421999323919425-7-517-12-410-6-2
Tampa Bay72422469025022125-7-517-17-111-9-1
Florida71362877925024121-10-415-18-313-4-2
Ottawa71343257322123119-13-315-19-212-7-1
Buffalo70333167225126313-20-320-11-310-11-1
Detroit70313097120623117-14-414-16-57-13-2
Montreal71283766220126415-17-313-20-35-14-1

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina694615810023217924-8-222-7-618-5-1
New Jersey71451889824719319-13-426-5-414-5-2
N.Y. Rangers714120109224119421-12-420-8-611-8-2
N.Y. Islanders72372788221519821-12-316-15-513-6-1
Pittsburgh713526108022923019-11-516-15-58-9-5
Washington72333187422722616-14-517-17-311-7-3
Philadelphia702632126418723214-16-512-16-76-11-6
Columbus70224175118927313-20-29-21-55-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas713819149024719917-9-921-10-513-3-4
Minnesota71412289021219222-11-319-11-512-7-1
Colorado70412368823319619-12-522-11-114-5-1
Winnipeg72402938321820322-12-218-17-116-7-0
Nashville69352687819820517-12-418-14-47-10-4
St. Louis70313366822025515-16-516-17-18-12-1
Arizona722733126620325020-11-37-22-99-9-5
Chicago70244065417524914-18-310-22-36-15-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas71442169423520022-14-122-7-59-8-2
Los Angeles714120109224722923-9-418-11-611-4-3
Edmonton72412389028324320-12-521-11-312-6-0
Seattle70392478524522716-15-423-9-311-8-2
Calgary723225157923122616-14-416-11-1111-5-3
Vancouver70313456723726516-18-115-16-413-6-0
Anaheim712338105618428812-19-311-19-77-11-2
San Jose71193715532042746-20-1013-17-53-9-8

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Tuesday's Games

Nashville 7, Buffalo 3

Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 6, Florida 3

Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Boston 2, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 2, New Jersey 1, OT

Columbus 7, Washington 6, OT

N.Y. Islanders 7, Toronto 2

Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1

Detroit 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Seattle 5, Dallas 4, OT

Vegas 4, Vancouver 3

Calgary 5, Anaheim 1

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 2

Edmonton 4, Arizona 3, OT

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 2 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

