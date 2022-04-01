All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida67461569827519528-6-018-9-612-2-2
Tampa Bay67431869222418721-6-422-12-212-6-1
Toronto67431959125220425-7-218-12-311-6-0
Boston67422058921218121-11-221-9-314-4-1
Detroit67263296119325817-12-69-20-36-9-3
Buffalo692533116119024313-16-612-17-57-10-4
Ottawa66233765217121712-19-311-18-35-11-2
Montreal681839114717325810-19-48-20-77-10-3

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina68451589822916125-5-420-10-412-7-1
N.Y. Rangers69442059321118122-7-322-13-211-7-0
Pittsburgh694118109223118519-10-522-8-512-6-2
Washington683721108422519716-14-521-7-514-6-1
N.Y. Islanders67312797118618318-13-413-14-510-6-2
Columbus68323156922125518-14-314-17-28-15-0
Philadelphia672135115317223713-15-68-20-55-11-4
New Jersey67243855320424716-14-38-24-29-11-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Colorado684814610225918727-4-321-10-313-5-3
Minnesota66412058724420724-7-217-13-310-8-1
St. Louis66372098323419121-9-416-11-512-5-3
Nashville68392548222419921-11-018-14-413-6-1
Dallas66382537919519621-9-117-16-213-8-2
Winnipeg693326107621521619-13-214-13-813-6-5
Chicago692435105818624411-17-513-18-54-13-5
Arizona67214154717324210-22-111-19-46-11-2

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Calgary67401898923416521-7-719-11-210-7-2
Los Angeles703723108420220018-14-419-9-69-8-3
Edmonton68382558123721922-12-016-13-515-5-0
Vegas69372847821920620-13-317-15-113-5-1
Vancouver69322897319619914-14-518-14-48-5-5
San Jose67293086617721316-14-413-16-48-8-3
Anaheim692730126619322416-15-511-15-710-8-3
Seattle67214064817623611-19-310-21-35-15-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Columbus 2

Carolina 4, Montreal 0

Florida 4, Chicago 0

Toronto 7, Winnipeg 3

Boston 8, New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Colorado 4, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 3, Calgary 2, SO

Dallas 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0

Buffalo 4, Nashville 3

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 2

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

