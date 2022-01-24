All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida4228956117012221-3-07-6-56-1-2
Tampa Bay43281056114912314-4-314-6-29-5-1
Toronto38251035312910014-4-111-6-27-2-0
Boston39241325012210714-8-110-5-110-3-1
Detroit42181864211313913-6-35-12-36-5-2
Buffalo4113217331111427-12-36-9-44-6-4
Ottawa351220327981255-10-07-10-33-6-0
Montreal40825723881465-10-13-15-62-7-2

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
N.Y. Rangers42271145812910812-3-215-8-26-2-0
Pittsburgh41261055713910812-5-214-5-36-2-0
Carolina382792561369113-4-114-5-15-4-0
Washington43231195513911812-6-511-5-47-2-1
Columbus39182013712113911-8-17-12-05-8-0
New Jersey40152053511714010-9-35-11-27-6-2
N.Y. Islanders34141463480917-7-37-7-34-5-1
Philadelphia4213218341031446-10-47-11-43-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Colorado3928835916511817-2-111-6-29-3-1
St. Louis41251155514610916-4-29-7-39-4-2
Nashville43261435513411813-7-013-7-310-3-1
Minnesota37241035114111313-3-111-7-27-4-1
Dallas39211624411512014-4-17-12-16-5-1
Winnipeg38171474111111410-6-17-8-65-4-2
Chicago411519737991358-8-37-11-43-6-4
Arizona401026424891525-13-15-13-33-10-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas42251525214612513-10-212-5-07-4-0
Anaheim44211674913012613-7-48-9-37-2-3
Los Angeles42211654711911513-10-28-6-34-4-1
San Jose42211924411513111-9-210-10-03-3-0
Calgary361812642113935-4-413-8-23-5-1
Edmonton37191624012212611-8-08-8-29-2-0
Vancouver4118194401031168-8-210-11-25-3-3
Seattle4113244301101489-13-24-11-23-10-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Winnipeg 2, SO

Ottawa 2, Columbus 1

Los Angeles 3, New Jersey 2

Seattle 5, Florida 3

St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1

Monday's Games

Dallas 3, Philadelphia 1

Vegas 1, Washington 0

Anaheim 5, Boston 3

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you