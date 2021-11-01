All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida98011736185-0-03-0-13-0-1
Buffalo85211125174-1-01-1-12-1-0
Detroit94321029312-1-22-2-00-2-2
Tampa Bay8431926281-2-13-1-01-2-0
Toronto9441921293-1-11-3-03-1-0
Boston7430818203-0-01-3-02-1-0
Ottawa7340619202-3-01-1-01-1-0
Montreal10280419341-3-01-5-01-2-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina88001633125-0-03-0-02-0-0
Washington85031330193-0-32-0-02-0-0
N.Y. Rangers96211322191-1-15-1-01-1-0
Columbus85301023224-1-01-2-02-2-0
Philadelphia7421925212-1-12-1-00-0-0
New Jersey7421921213-2-11-0-01-1-1
N.Y. Islanders7322817180-0-03-2-20-1-1
Pittsburgh8332826252-3-11-0-10-1-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
St. Louis76101229153-1-03-0-03-1-0
Winnipeg84221028262-0-02-2-21-0-1
Minnesota85301022262-1-03-2-01-2-0
Nashville8440823223-3-01-1-01-1-0
Colorado8440824272-2-02-2-03-1-0
Dallas8341715221-1-12-3-00-0-0
Chicago9072217370-3-10-4-10-2-0
Arizona9081113390-3-00-5-10-1-0

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Calgary86111329151-0-15-1-00-1-1
Edmonton76101229193-1-03-0-05-0-0
San Jose85301022192-1-03-2-00-0-0
Anaheim10343931352-2-11-2-21-1-1
Vegas8440821262-3-02-1-02-2-0
Los Angeles9351724273-2-00-3-11-0-0
Seattle9351723282-2-01-3-10-2-0
Vancouver9351722250-3-03-2-11-1-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Carolina 2, Arizona 1

Los Angeles 3, Buffalo 2

Anaheim 4, Montreal 2

Columbus 4, New Jersey 3, SO

N.Y. Rangers 3, Seattle 1

Monday's Games

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

