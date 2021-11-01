All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|9
|8
|0
|1
|17
|36
|18
|5-0-0
|3-0-1
|3-0-1
|Buffalo
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|25
|17
|4-1-0
|1-1-1
|2-1-0
|Detroit
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|29
|31
|2-1-2
|2-2-0
|0-2-2
|Tampa Bay
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|26
|28
|1-2-1
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|Toronto
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|21
|29
|3-1-1
|1-3-0
|3-1-0
|Boston
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|18
|20
|3-0-0
|1-3-0
|2-1-0
|Ottawa
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|19
|20
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Montreal
|10
|2
|8
|0
|4
|19
|34
|1-3-0
|1-5-0
|1-2-0
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|8
|8
|0
|0
|16
|33
|12
|5-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|Washington
|8
|5
|0
|3
|13
|30
|19
|3-0-3
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|9
|6
|2
|1
|13
|22
|19
|1-1-1
|5-1-0
|1-1-0
|Columbus
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|23
|22
|4-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Philadelphia
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|25
|21
|2-1-1
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|New Jersey
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|21
|21
|3-2-1
|1-0-0
|1-1-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|17
|18
|0-0-0
|3-2-2
|0-1-1
|Pittsburgh
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|26
|25
|2-3-1
|1-0-1
|0-1-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|29
|15
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|3-1-0
|Winnipeg
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|28
|26
|2-0-0
|2-2-2
|1-0-1
|Minnesota
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|22
|26
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|Nashville
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|23
|22
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Colorado
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|24
|27
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|Dallas
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|15
|22
|1-1-1
|2-3-0
|0-0-0
|Chicago
|9
|0
|7
|2
|2
|17
|37
|0-3-1
|0-4-1
|0-2-0
|Arizona
|9
|0
|8
|1
|1
|13
|39
|0-3-0
|0-5-1
|0-1-0
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Calgary
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|29
|15
|1-0-1
|5-1-0
|0-1-1
|Edmonton
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|29
|19
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|5-0-0
|San Jose
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|22
|19
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|Anaheim
|10
|3
|4
|3
|9
|31
|35
|2-2-1
|1-2-2
|1-1-1
|Vegas
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|21
|26
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|Los Angeles
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|24
|27
|3-2-0
|0-3-1
|1-0-0
|Seattle
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|23
|28
|2-2-0
|1-3-1
|0-2-0
|Vancouver
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|22
|25
|0-3-0
|3-2-1
|1-1-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Carolina 2, Arizona 1
Los Angeles 3, Buffalo 2
Anaheim 4, Montreal 2
Columbus 4, New Jersey 3, SO
N.Y. Rangers 3, Seattle 1
Monday's Games
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.