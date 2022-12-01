All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston22193038884813-0-06-3-05-3-0
Toronto2515553576628-2-37-3-24-1-0
Tampa Bay2314812980727-3-17-5-04-2-0
Detroit2211652772707-3-34-3-21-3-2
Montreal23121012569796-6-06-4-13-2-0
Florida2310942481816-2-34-7-13-1-1
Buffalo24101312190895-8-15-5-04-6-1
Ottawa2281311767745-7-03-6-12-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
New Jersey2419413990559-3-110-1-04-2-0
Carolina2413653170675-3-18-3-44-1-0
N.Y. Islanders2415903078628-3-07-6-06-2-0
Pittsburgh2412842883765-3-27-5-23-0-1
N.Y. Rangers2411942672684-5-37-4-11-4-0
Washington24101132369767-4-13-7-22-2-1
Philadelphia2481152157795-6-13-5-42-3-4
Columbus2171221660876-8-11-4-13-4-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas2414643293667-2-27-4-26-2-2
Winnipeg2114612968538-2-06-4-18-2-0
Colorado2113712774565-3-18-4-05-2-1
Minnesota2211922467656-6-15-3-13-2-0
Nashville2211922459697-3-24-6-03-3-0
St. Louis23111202267845-6-06-6-02-3-0
Arizona2071031755711-2-16-8-20-2-2
Chicago2261241656834-7-22-5-20-5-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas2517713586677-5-010-2-15-4-1
Seattle2214533185706-4-28-1-17-2-1
Los Angeles2512942886916-4-26-5-22-4-2
Edmonton24131102682876-6-07-5-03-2-0
Calgary23101032369747-5-13-5-23-2-0
Vancouver2391132180913-5-16-6-25-2-0
San Jose2681442077922-8-46-6-01-3-3
Anaheim24616214591014-6-02-10-23-3-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, San Jose 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Ottawa 1

Buffalo 5, Detroit 4, SO

Edmonton 5, Chicago 4

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 1

Nashville 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3

Colorado 6, Buffalo 4

Minnesota 5, Edmonton 3

Carolina 6, St. Louis 4

Dallas 5, Anaheim 0

Montreal 2, Calgary 1

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

