EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston5340858519611522-2-318-6-29-4-3
Toronto55331487418614721-6-412-8-47-5-2
Tampa Bay54351637319115721-4-214-12-19-6-0
Florida57272466019619715-8-312-16-310-3-2
Buffalo53272245819718511-14-216-8-26-8-1
Detroit53252085816517314-11-311-9-56-8-2
Ottawa53262435516117015-12-111-12-29-5-0
Montreal54232745014819414-14-19-13-34-10-1

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina53351087817814417-6-218-4-614-4-1
New Jersey53351357518414115-10-220-3-310-5-2
N.Y. Rangers54321487218414516-9-416-5-47-6-1
Pittsburgh53271796317216415-6-412-11-55-4-4
Washington56282266217116014-10-314-12-39-5-1
N.Y. Islanders57272376116415816-10-311-13-410-5-1
Philadelphia552223105414917111-14-311-9-76-8-4
Columbus54163443613720711-17-25-17-24-12-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas553014117118314215-6-715-8-410-2-3
Winnipeg54341916917414020-8-014-11-114-4-0
Colorado53291956316314913-9-416-10-110-4-1
Minnesota54282156116115716-10-212-11-38-7-0
Nashville51252065614215114-9-311-11-35-7-3
St. Louis53252535316819212-12-213-13-17-9-1
Arizona55192884614719112-8-27-20-64-6-4
Chicago53163253712719510-16-36-16-24-10-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas54321846817715215-13-017-5-46-7-2
Los Angeles55301876718418516-9-214-9-59-4-2
Seattle54301866618717013-10-317-8-39-6-2
Edmonton55301966620518113-11-417-8-210-6-0
Calgary542518116117516614-9-211-9-99-3-2
Vancouver55213044618622710-15-111-15-310-5-0
San Jose55172711451672075-13-712-14-42-8-6
Anaheim5517326401382309-15-18-17-56-7-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Montreal 4, Chicago 0

Carolina 3, Washington 2

New Jersey 3, Columbus 2

Ottawa 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

St. Louis 6, Florida 2

Winnipeg 3, Seattle 2, SO

Boston 3, Dallas 2, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 3, SO

Pittsburgh 3, San Jose 1

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 5, Chicago 2

Arizona 1, Tampa Bay 0, SO

Colorado 3, Minnesota 2

Detroit 5, Edmonton 4, SO

N.Y. Rangers 6, Vancouver 4

Buffalo 7, Anaheim 3

Thursday's Games

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington vs. Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

