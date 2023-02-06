All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston5139758319211122-1-317-6-29-4-3
Toronto52311387017514120-5-411-8-47-5-2
Tampa Bay49321616517614820-4-112-12-09-6-0
Buffalo50262045618617011-13-215-7-26-8-1
Florida53252265618518414-7-311-15-310-3-2
Ottawa50242335115115914-11-110-12-29-5-0
Detroit48211985014516012-10-39-9-56-8-2
Montreal51202744413418911-14-19-13-34-10-1

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina5134987617313617-5-217-4-613-3-1
New Jersey50331347017613514-10-219-3-29-5-2
N.Y. Rangers50281486416213314-9-414-5-46-6-1
Washington53272066016615214-8-313-12-39-4-1
Pittsburgh49241695716115314-6-410-10-55-4-4
N.Y. Islanders53262255715014515-9-211-13-310-5-1
Philadelphia52212295114316410-13-211-9-76-8-4
Columbus51153243413119811-15-24-17-24-11-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas522913106817613514-5-615-8-49-2-3
Winnipeg52321916516713718-8-014-11-113-4-0
Minnesota49271845815314115-8-112-10-38-5-0
Colorado48271835715113313-9-314-9-09-4-1
Nashville48241865413714114-7-310-11-35-6-3
St. Louis51232534915618510-12-213-13-16-9-1
Arizona51172864013417911-8-26-20-43-6-2
Chicago4815294341181769-16-26-13-23-9-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Seattle49291556317715113-10-316-5-29-6-2
Los Angeles53281876317318314-9-214-9-59-4-2
Vegas51291846216014814-13-015-5-45-7-2
Edmonton50281846018716313-11-315-7-110-6-0
Calgary512417105816415814-9-210-8-89-3-2
Vancouver50202644417020110-13-110-13-310-5-0
San Jose51152511411571965-12-710-13-42-8-6
Anaheim5116296381272089-13-17-16-56-6-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1

Florida 7, Tampa Bay 1

New Jersey 5, Vancouver 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 5, Calgary 4, OT

Dallas 3, Anaheim 2, SO

Arizona 3, Minnesota 2

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

