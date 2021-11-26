All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida20143331765211-0-03-3-33-0-2
Toronto2114612957479-3-15-3-06-1-0
Tampa Bay1912432762527-3-25-1-13-2-1
Detroit219932158696-2-23-7-12-4-2
Boston1710702053496-3-04-4-06-2-0
Buffalo2081021858676-5-12-5-13-3-1
Montreal2251521248804-6-11-9-12-4-1
Ottawa184131944693-7-01-6-11-3-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina1915313164396-1-09-2-13-1-0
Washington2113353174507-1-36-2-24-1-0
N.Y. Rangers2013432960545-1-18-3-24-1-0
Columbus1812602464538-3-04-3-02-4-0
Pittsburgh2010642459535-4-25-2-22-2-0
New Jersey188642052565-3-23-3-22-1-2
Philadelphia198742047564-4-24-3-22-1-1
N.Y. Islanders1751021232520-4-05-6-20-4-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Minnesota2013612774626-2-07-4-14-2-0
St. Louis2010732365565-3-15-4-24-3-2
Nashville2011812356576-4-05-4-14-1-1
Winnipeg209742256587-2-12-5-33-1-2
Colorado1710612167546-2-14-4-03-2-0
Dallas189722050536-2-13-5-12-2-1
Chicago2071121645655-4-12-7-13-3-0
Arizona2041421037742-5-12-9-11-4-0

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Calgary2012352968383-1-39-2-20-2-1
Edmonton1914502874578-1-06-4-06-0-0
Anaheim2111732569568-3-13-4-24-1-1
Vegas2012802464617-4-05-4-04-2-0
San Jose1910812152545-3-15-5-01-0-0
Los Angeles198831949525-5-13-3-21-0-0
Vancouver2161321449703-6-13-7-11-3-2
Seattle2061311354725-6-01-7-10-5-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Boston 2

Minnesota 7, Winnipeg 1

Chicago 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Carolina 6, Philadelphia 3

Anaheim 4, Ottawa 0

Washington 4, Florida 3

Nashville 4, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 4, Montreal 1

Columbus 4, Vancouver 2

Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 0

Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders 0

Dallas 3, Colorado 1

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

