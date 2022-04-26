All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Florida805717612033423634-7-023-10-618-4-2
x-Toronto815321711331025130-8-223-13-515-8-2
x-Tampa Bay805022810827922427-8-623-14-215-8-3
x-Boston805025510524821525-13-225-12-317-6-1
Buffalo803138117322928316-18-615-20-58-13-4
Detroit813140107222530918-16-713-24-38-15-3
Ottawa80324177122326015-21-417-20-311-11-3
Montreal802049115120731410-26-410-23-78-14-3

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Carolina815320811427219928-8-425-12-416-8-1
x-N.Y. Rangers805123610824820126-9-425-14-215-9-1
x-Pittsburgh8145251110126722622-13-523-12-613-9-3
x-Washington8044241210027223719-16-625-8-616-7-1
N.Y. Islanders803634108222223019-15-517-19-514-9-2
Columbus80363777925429320-15-516-22-29-16-0
New Jersey80274496324229616-19-511-25-49-13-3
Philadelphia802544116120929014-20-611-24-58-14-4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Colorado795518611630222231-5-324-13-314-6-3
x-St. Louis8049201110930423026-9-523-11-617-5-3
x-Minnesota805122710930325029-8-222-14-512-10-3
Nashville80442979525724325-14-219-15-515-7-2
Dallas79443059322823825-10-319-20-214-8-3
Winnipeg793632118324125320-15-316-17-814-6-6
Chicago802742116521328513-21-614-21-55-15-6
Arizona80235075319830610-27-313-23-48-12-4

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
y-Calgary8050201011029020225-9-725-11-316-8-2
x-Edmonton804727610028224626-12-121-15-519-5-0
Los Angeles804327109623223021-16-422-11-611-10-3
Vegas79423169025423722-15-420-16-216-7-3
Vancouver793830118723922918-14-720-16-411-6-6
San Jose793235127620825118-17-514-18-79-10-4
Anaheim803036147422526517-19-513-17-910-12-3
Seattle78264665820527115-21-311-25-35-18-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Chicago 3, Philadelphia 1

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 1

Toronto 3, Detroit 0

N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 1

Edmonton 5, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 4, Florida 2

Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Ottawa 5, New Jersey 4, OT

Arizona 5, Minnesota 3

Calgary 5, Nashville 4, OT

Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

