EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston1412202457328-0-04-2-02-2-0
Detroit147431741465-2-22-2-11-2-1
Florida158611748464-1-14-5-02-1-1
Toronto157531742425-2-12-3-22-1-0
Tampa Bay147611543463-2-14-4-03-0-0
Montreal147611542444-3-03-3-13-1-0
Buffalo147701454494-4-03-3-02-3-0
Ottawa145811149494-4-01-4-11-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
New Jersey1411302251366-2-05-1-02-2-0
Carolina149411946394-2-05-2-13-1-0
N.Y. Islanders159601849385-3-04-3-03-1-0
N.Y. Rangers157531747453-3-34-2-01-3-0
Philadelphia147521636384-2-13-3-11-1-2
Washington167721646475-3-12-4-11-1-1
Pittsburgh146621450473-1-13-5-12-0-0
Columbus13490835573-5-01-4-02-3-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Winnipeg128311738285-1-03-2-15-1-0
Dallas148511751374-2-04-3-14-1-0
Colorado127411545343-1-14-3-03-0-1
Minnesota147611540422-4-05-2-11-1-0
Arizona136611337461-2-15-4-00-1-1
Chicago135531335414-2-11-3-20-2-1
Nashville145811138502-3-13-5-01-3-0
St. Louis12480828462-4-02-4-00-2-0

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas1513202657345-1-08-1-04-1-0
Los Angeles169611952545-3-04-3-10-2-0
Seattle158521850423-4-15-1-12-2-1
Edmonton169701859584-5-05-2-02-1-0
Calgary135621238434-4-11-2-12-2-0
Vancouver144731149582-3-12-4-22-1-0
San Jose164931144581-5-33-4-00-1-2
Anaheim14491940652-3-02-6-13-2-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 4, Toronto 2

San Jose 5, Dallas 4

Minnesota 1, Seattle 0

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 4, Philadelphia 1

Edmonton 4, Florida 2

Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

