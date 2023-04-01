All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Boston
|76
|59
|12
|5
|123
|282
|163
|31-4-3
|28-8-2
|16-5-3
|x-Toronto
|74
|44
|20
|10
|98
|253
|206
|25-7-6
|19-13-4
|11-6-3
|Tampa Bay
|76
|44
|26
|6
|94
|262
|231
|26-7-5
|18-19-1
|11-11-1
|Florida
|76
|38
|31
|7
|83
|265
|260
|21-12-4
|17-19-3
|15-6-2
|Buffalo
|74
|36
|31
|7
|79
|264
|273
|15-20-4
|21-11-3
|10-11-2
|Ottawa
|75
|37
|33
|5
|79
|241
|244
|22-13-3
|15-20-2
|14-7-1
|Detroit
|75
|33
|33
|9
|75
|221
|250
|19-15-4
|14-18-5
|7-13-2
|Montreal
|76
|30
|40
|6
|66
|219
|281
|16-18-3
|14-22-3
|6-16-1
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Carolina
|74
|47
|18
|9
|103
|243
|195
|25-10-3
|22-8-6
|18-6-1
|x-New Jersey
|75
|47
|20
|8
|102
|259
|207
|21-13-4
|26-7-4
|15-6-2
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|76
|44
|21
|11
|99
|256
|205
|22-12-4
|22-9-7
|13-9-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|76
|39
|28
|9
|87
|226
|207
|22-13-3
|17-15-6
|15-6-2
|Pittsburgh
|76
|37
|29
|10
|84
|244
|247
|21-12-5
|16-17-5
|9-9-5
|Washington
|76
|34
|33
|9
|77
|238
|238
|17-14-6
|17-19-3
|11-8-4
|Philadelphia
|74
|29
|32
|13
|71
|202
|243
|17-16-5
|12-16-8
|6-11-6
|Columbus
|74
|23
|43
|8
|54
|199
|293
|14-20-2
|9-23-6
|6-13-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Minnesota
|75
|44
|22
|9
|97
|228
|201
|24-11-3
|20-11-6
|14-7-1
|Dallas
|75
|41
|20
|14
|96
|260
|207
|18-10-9
|23-10-5
|15-3-4
|Colorado
|74
|44
|24
|6
|94
|247
|205
|20-13-5
|24-11-1
|16-6-1
|Winnipeg
|76
|42
|31
|3
|87
|228
|214
|23-12-2
|19-19-1
|16-7-0
|Nashville
|75
|38
|29
|8
|84
|212
|220
|19-14-4
|19-15-4
|8-10-4
|St. Louis
|76
|35
|35
|6
|76
|248
|282
|16-16-5
|19-19-1
|9-13-1
|Arizona
|76
|27
|36
|13
|67
|213
|267
|20-13-4
|7-23-9
|9-11-6
|Chicago
|75
|24
|45
|6
|54
|183
|271
|14-21-3
|10-24-3
|6-18-1
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Vegas
|75
|46
|22
|7
|99
|249
|216
|22-15-1
|24-7-6
|11-9-3
|Edmonton
|76
|44
|23
|9
|97
|300
|255
|21-12-6
|23-11-3
|14-6-1
|Los Angeles
|75
|43
|22
|10
|96
|259
|240
|25-9-4
|18-13-6
|11-6-3
|Seattle
|74
|41
|25
|8
|90
|258
|237
|17-15-4
|24-10-4
|12-8-2
|Calgary
|76
|35
|26
|15
|85
|245
|237
|18-15-4
|17-11-11
|14-6-3
|Vancouver
|75
|34
|34
|7
|75
|260
|281
|17-18-2
|17-16-5
|14-6-1
|San Jose
|75
|21
|39
|15
|57
|216
|289
|8-20-10
|13-19-5
|4-11-8
|Anaheim
|75
|23
|42
|10
|56
|191
|306
|12-22-3
|11-20-7
|7-12-2
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Friday's Games
Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Winnipeg 6, Detroit 2
Calgary 5, Vancouver 4, OT
Dallas 5, Arizona 2
Saturday's Games
Nashville 6, St. Louis 1
Boston 4, Pittsburgh 3
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
