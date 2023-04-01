All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Boston765912512328216331-4-328-8-216-5-3
x-Toronto744420109825320625-7-619-13-411-6-3
Tampa Bay76442669426223126-7-518-19-111-11-1
Florida76383178326526021-12-417-19-315-6-2
Buffalo74363177926427315-20-421-11-310-11-2
Ottawa75373357924124422-13-315-20-214-7-1
Detroit75333397522125019-15-414-18-57-13-2
Montreal76304066621928116-18-314-22-36-16-1

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Carolina744718910324319525-10-322-8-618-6-1
x-New Jersey754720810225920721-13-426-7-415-6-2
x-N.Y. Rangers764421119925620522-12-422-9-713-9-2
N.Y. Islanders76392898722620722-13-317-15-615-6-2
Pittsburgh763729108424424721-12-516-17-59-9-5
Washington76343397723823817-14-617-19-311-8-4
Philadelphia742932137120224317-16-512-16-86-11-6
Columbus74234385419929314-20-29-23-66-13-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Minnesota75442299722820124-11-320-11-614-7-1
Dallas754120149626020718-10-923-10-515-3-4
Colorado74442469424720520-13-524-11-116-6-1
Winnipeg76423138722821423-12-219-19-116-7-0
Nashville75382988421222019-14-419-15-48-10-4
St. Louis76353567624828216-16-519-19-19-13-1
Arizona762736136721326720-13-47-23-99-11-6
Chicago75244565418327114-21-310-24-36-18-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Vegas75462279924921622-15-124-7-611-9-3
Edmonton76442399730025521-12-623-11-314-6-1
Los Angeles754322109625924025-9-418-13-611-6-3
Seattle74412589025823717-15-424-10-412-8-2
Calgary763526158524523718-15-417-11-1114-6-3
Vancouver75343477526028117-18-217-16-514-6-1
San Jose75213915572162898-20-1013-19-54-11-8
Anaheim752342105619130612-22-311-20-77-12-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Winnipeg 6, Detroit 2

Calgary 5, Vancouver 4, OT

Dallas 5, Arizona 2

Saturday's Games

Nashville 6, St. Louis 1

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 3

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

