All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Boston776012512528616631-4-329-8-216-5-3
x-Toronto7746211010226221326-8-620-13-412-7-3
x-Tampa Bay77452669626723127-7-518-19-111-11-1
Florida78403178727426122-12-418-19-316-6-2
Buffalo76373278127127815-20-422-12-310-12-2
Ottawa78373478124625422-14-315-20-414-8-1
Detroit77353397923125219-15-416-18-59-13-2
Montreal78304266621928916-20-314-22-36-17-1

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Carolina775018910925119827-10-323-8-619-6-1
x-New Jersey784921810627121722-13-427-8-416-6-2
x-N.Y. Rangers7745211110126120722-12-423-9-714-9-2
N.Y. Islanders78393098722721422-13-317-17-615-7-2
Pittsburgh783830108624925422-12-516-18-510-10-5
Washington77343497724024317-15-617-19-311-9-4
Philadelphia772935137120925717-17-512-18-86-12-6
Columbus77244585620530715-21-29-24-66-13-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Dallas774221149826721319-10-923-11-516-4-4
x-Minnesota774423109823220924-11-420-12-614-7-1
Colorado75452469625220721-13-524-11-117-6-1
Winnipeg77433138923421524-12-219-19-116-7-0
Nashville77393088621622720-14-419-16-48-11-4
St. Louis78363577925528817-16-619-19-19-13-1
Arizona782738136721628220-14-47-24-99-11-6
Chicago77254665619028014-22-311-24-36-18-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Vegas784822810425922323-15-125-7-711-9-3
x-Los Angeles7745221010026624225-9-420-13-613-6-3
x-Edmonton77452399930625522-12-623-11-315-6-1
Seattle76422689226724118-16-424-10-412-9-2
Calgary783627158725324519-16-417-11-1115-6-3
Vancouver76343577526128517-19-217-16-514-7-1
San Jose76223915592232918-20-1014-19-54-11-8
Anaheim772344105619531712-22-311-22-77-14-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Vegas 4, Minnesota 3, SO

Dallas 5, Nashville 1

Seattle 8, Arizona 1

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 5, Montreal 0

Toronto 4, Columbus 2

New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 1

Florida 2, Buffalo 1

Carolina 3, Ottawa 2, OT

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 2

Nashville 3, Vegas 2, OT

Chicago 4, Calgary 3

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

