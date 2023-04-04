All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Boston
|77
|60
|12
|5
|125
|286
|166
|31-4-3
|29-8-2
|16-5-3
|x-Toronto
|77
|46
|21
|10
|102
|262
|213
|26-8-6
|20-13-4
|12-7-3
|x-Tampa Bay
|77
|45
|26
|6
|96
|267
|231
|27-7-5
|18-19-1
|11-11-1
|Florida
|78
|40
|31
|7
|87
|274
|261
|22-12-4
|18-19-3
|16-6-2
|Buffalo
|76
|37
|32
|7
|81
|271
|278
|15-20-4
|22-12-3
|10-12-2
|Ottawa
|78
|37
|34
|7
|81
|246
|254
|22-14-3
|15-20-4
|14-8-1
|Detroit
|77
|35
|33
|9
|79
|231
|252
|19-15-4
|16-18-5
|9-13-2
|Montreal
|78
|30
|42
|6
|66
|219
|289
|16-20-3
|14-22-3
|6-17-1
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Carolina
|77
|50
|18
|9
|109
|251
|198
|27-10-3
|23-8-6
|19-6-1
|x-New Jersey
|78
|49
|21
|8
|106
|271
|217
|22-13-4
|27-8-4
|16-6-2
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|77
|45
|21
|11
|101
|261
|207
|22-12-4
|23-9-7
|14-9-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|78
|39
|30
|9
|87
|227
|214
|22-13-3
|17-17-6
|15-7-2
|Pittsburgh
|78
|38
|30
|10
|86
|249
|254
|22-12-5
|16-18-5
|10-10-5
|Washington
|77
|34
|34
|9
|77
|240
|243
|17-15-6
|17-19-3
|11-9-4
|Philadelphia
|77
|29
|35
|13
|71
|209
|257
|17-17-5
|12-18-8
|6-12-6
|Columbus
|77
|24
|45
|8
|56
|205
|307
|15-21-2
|9-24-6
|6-13-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Dallas
|77
|42
|21
|14
|98
|267
|213
|19-10-9
|23-11-5
|16-4-4
|x-Minnesota
|77
|44
|23
|10
|98
|232
|209
|24-11-4
|20-12-6
|14-7-1
|Colorado
|75
|45
|24
|6
|96
|252
|207
|21-13-5
|24-11-1
|17-6-1
|Winnipeg
|77
|43
|31
|3
|89
|234
|215
|24-12-2
|19-19-1
|16-7-0
|Nashville
|77
|39
|30
|8
|86
|216
|227
|20-14-4
|19-16-4
|8-11-4
|St. Louis
|78
|36
|35
|7
|79
|255
|288
|17-16-6
|19-19-1
|9-13-1
|Arizona
|78
|27
|38
|13
|67
|216
|282
|20-14-4
|7-24-9
|9-11-6
|Chicago
|77
|25
|46
|6
|56
|190
|280
|14-22-3
|11-24-3
|6-18-1
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Vegas
|78
|48
|22
|8
|104
|259
|223
|23-15-1
|25-7-7
|11-9-3
|x-Los Angeles
|77
|45
|22
|10
|100
|266
|242
|25-9-4
|20-13-6
|13-6-3
|x-Edmonton
|77
|45
|23
|9
|99
|306
|255
|22-12-6
|23-11-3
|15-6-1
|Seattle
|76
|42
|26
|8
|92
|267
|241
|18-16-4
|24-10-4
|12-9-2
|Calgary
|78
|36
|27
|15
|87
|253
|245
|19-16-4
|17-11-11
|15-6-3
|Vancouver
|76
|34
|35
|7
|75
|261
|285
|17-19-2
|17-16-5
|14-7-1
|San Jose
|76
|22
|39
|15
|59
|223
|291
|8-20-10
|14-19-5
|4-11-8
|Anaheim
|77
|23
|44
|10
|56
|195
|317
|12-22-3
|11-22-7
|7-14-2
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Monday's Games
Vegas 4, Minnesota 3, SO
Dallas 5, Nashville 1
Seattle 8, Arizona 1
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 5, Montreal 0
Toronto 4, Columbus 2
New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 1
Florida 2, Buffalo 1
Carolina 3, Ottawa 2, OT
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 2
Nashville 3, Vegas 2, OT
Chicago 4, Calgary 3
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Calgary at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
No games scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.