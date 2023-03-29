All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
y-Boston745712511927615930-4-327-8-216-5-3
x-Toronto73442099725120325-7-519-13-411-6-2
Tampa Bay75432669225723025-7-518-19-111-11-1
Florida74363177925725621-12-415-19-313-6-2
Buffalo73353177726127114-20-421-11-310-11-2
Ottawa74363357723624021-13-315-20-214-7-1
Detroit73323297321624218-15-414-17-57-13-2
Montreal75303966621727616-17-314-22-36-15-1

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Carolina734717910324119225-10-322-7-618-6-1
x-New Jersey744620810025720620-13-426-7-414-6-2
x-N.Y. Rangers744420109825320022-12-422-8-613-8-2
N.Y. Islanders75382898522420622-13-316-15-614-6-2
Pittsburgh743628108223924320-11-516-17-59-9-5
Washington74343287623623117-14-517-18-311-8-3
Philadelphia732932127019823817-16-512-16-76-11-6
Columbus73234375319829114-20-29-23-56-13-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Minnesota74432299522419924-11-319-11-613-7-1
Colorado73442369424520120-12-524-11-116-5-1
Dallas744020149425520518-10-922-10-514-3-4
Winnipeg75413138522221222-12-219-19-116-7-0
Nashville73372888220621718-14-419-14-47-10-4
St. Louis74343467424227316-16-518-18-18-12-1
Arizona752735136721126220-12-47-23-99-10-6
Chicago74244465418026614-20-310-24-36-17-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas74462269824621222-15-124-7-511-9-2
Los Angeles744321109625923825-9-418-12-611-5-3
Edmonton75432399529825520-12-623-11-313-6-1
Seattle73402588825423616-15-424-10-411-8-2
Calgary753426158324023318-15-416-11-1113-6-3
Vancouver74343467425627617-18-117-16-514-6-0
Anaheim742341105619030212-22-311-19-77-11-2
San Jose74203915552122867-20-1013-19-53-11-8

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Ottawa 5, Florida 2

Montreal 4, Buffalo 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 1

Minnesota 5, Seattle 1

Colorado 5, Anaheim 1

Edmonton 5, Arizona 4

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Columbus 2

Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 0

Nashville 2, Boston 1

Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis 6, Vancouver 5, OT

Dallas 4, Chicago 1

Calgary 2, Los Angeles 1

Edmonton 7, Vegas 4

San Jose 3, Winnipeg 0

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

