All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Tampa Bay4127955914111714-4-313-5-29-5-1
Florida3926855715911621-3-05-5-56-1-2
Toronto3724103511269914-4-110-6-27-2-0
Boston37231224811610013-7-110-5-110-3-1
Detroit40181754110813013-6-25-11-36-5-2
Buffalo4012217311051396-12-36-9-44-6-4
Ottawa331120224941215-10-06-10-23-6-0
Montreal38825521831395-10-13-15-42-7-2

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
N.Y. Rangers4026104561199911-3-215-7-26-1-0
Carolina362682541268112-4-114-4-14-3-0
Pittsburgh39241055313110411-5-213-5-35-2-0
Washington41221095313611511-5-511-5-47-2-1
Columbus37181813711813211-6-17-12-05-7-0
Philadelphia401319834991356-9-47-10-43-8-2
New Jersey3814195331081339-8-35-11-26-6-2
N.Y. Islanders32131363275886-6-37-7-34-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Colorado3726835515811516-2-110-6-29-3-1
St. Louis39231155113810816-4-27-7-39-4-2
Nashville41241435112511511-7-013-7-39-3-1
Minnesota35221034713210912-3-110-7-25-4-1
Winnipeg35171264010510310-6-17-6-55-3-2
Dallas37191624010711514-4-15-12-16-5-1
Chicago391518636951268-7-37-11-33-5-3
Arizona381024424861415-13-15-11-33-10-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas40231524814112212-10-211-5-07-4-0
Los Angeles40201554511510913-9-27-6-34-4-1
Anaheim42191674512012212-7-47-9-37-2-3
San Jose40211724411212111-8-210-9-03-2-0
Calgary351811642110885-4-413-7-23-4-1
Vancouver3918183391011118-7-110-11-25-3-3
Edmonton35181523811711710-7-08-8-28-2-0
Seattle3811234261021387-12-24-11-22-10-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona 4, New Jersey 1

N.Y. Rangers 6, Toronto 3

Colorado 2, Anaheim 0

Thursday's Games

Columbus 2, Philadelphia 1

Boston 4, Washington 3

Dallas 5, Buffalo 4

Pittsburgh 6, Ottawa 4

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 3 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you