EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida62421469025418026-6-016-8-69-1-2
Toronto63401858523219123-7-217-11-39-5-0
Tampa Bay62391768420717719-6-420-11-211-5-1
Boston63391958319116918-10-221-9-313-3-1
Detroit63263075918423517-12-49-18-36-9-2
Buffalo64233385417122312-16-411-17-47-10-4
Ottawa63223654916220712-19-210-17-35-11-1
Montreal63173610441602389-18-48-18-66-8-3

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina63421569020615024-5-318-10-311-7-1
Pittsburgh653916108821317218-9-521-7-512-4-2
N.Y. Rangers64401958519316720-6-320-13-29-6-0
Washington653520108021618515-13-520-7-513-5-1
Columbus64322936721123918-13-314-16-08-13-0
N.Y. Islanders61272596316516616-12-411-13-57-6-2
Philadelphia632032115115922013-15-67-17-55-11-4
New Jersey64233655119723315-14-38-22-29-10-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Colorado64451459524517825-4-320-10-213-5-2
St. Louis62351897922217520-7-415-11-512-5-3
Minnesota61372047822819620-7-117-13-39-8-1
Nashville64372347821118419-11-018-12-413-6-1
Dallas62352437318418521-8-114-16-213-8-2
Winnipeg643024107020119817-12-213-12-812-6-5
Chicago64233295517122111-16-512-16-44-13-5
Arizona6320394441642289-22-111-17-36-11-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Calgary63381788421815319-6-619-11-29-7-1
Los Angeles65352287818818217-13-318-9-57-7-2
Edmonton64352457521720419-12-016-12-513-4-0
Vegas66342847220520118-13-316-15-112-5-1
Vancouver65312687018618714-13-517-13-38-5-5
Anaheim662728116518821416-14-411-14-710-7-3
San Jose63282786416719815-14-413-13-47-7-3
Seattle64203864616822811-18-39-20-34-13-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 3, SO

Vancouver 3, Colorado 1

Chicago 4, Anaheim 2

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

