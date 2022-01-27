All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida4329956317512521-3-08-6-56-1-2
Tampa Bay43281056114912314-4-314-6-29-5-1
Toronto39261035513310315-4-111-6-27-2-0
Boston40241335112511114-8-110-5-210-3-1
Detroit43181964211814713-7-35-12-36-5-2
Buffalo4213227331111477-12-36-10-44-7-4
Ottawa3613203291031256-10-07-10-34-6-0
Montreal41826723901545-10-13-16-62-7-2

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
N.Y. Rangers43281146013211013-3-215-8-26-2-0
Pittsburgh42271055914511113-5-214-5-36-2-0
Carolina392892581409414-4-114-5-15-4-0
Washington44231295514012212-7-511-5-47-2-1
Columbus40182113712114511-9-17-12-05-8-0
N.Y. Islanders35151463684948-7-37-7-35-5-1
New Jersey41152153511814510-10-35-11-27-6-2
Philadelphia4313228341061486-10-47-12-43-9-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Colorado4130836317112119-2-111-6-210-3-1
Nashville44271435713812013-7-014-7-310-3-1
St. Louis42251255514711616-4-29-8-39-4-2
Minnesota38251035314911514-3-111-7-27-4-1
Dallas40221624612012114-4-18-12-16-5-1
Winnipeg39171574111411910-7-17-8-65-4-2
Chicago4316207391071428-8-38-12-43-7-4
Arizona411027424921585-13-15-14-33-10-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas43251535314912913-10-212-5-17-4-0
Anaheim45211685013313013-7-48-9-47-2-3
Los Angeles43211664812111813-10-28-6-44-4-1
Calgary382012646126946-4-414-8-23-5-1
San Jose43221924611913211-9-211-10-03-3-0
Edmonton38201624212512811-8-09-8-210-2-0
Vancouver4218195411051198-8-310-11-25-3-4
Seattle4213254301121529-14-24-11-23-10-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

San Jose 4, Washington 1

Calgary 6, Columbus 0

Toronto 4, Anaheim 3, SO

Chicago 8, Detroit 5

Colorado 4, Boston 3, OT

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you