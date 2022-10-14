All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Boston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Florida
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Montreal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Toronto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|6
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Ottawa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|4
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|2
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Columbus
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|New Jersey
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Washington
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|8
|7
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Colorado
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|10
|12
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Calgary
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|5
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Edmonton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Vegas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Anaheim
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|6
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-1
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Vancouver
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|San Jose
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Boston 5, Washington 2
Carolina 4, Columbus 1
Montreal 4, Toronto 3
Colorado 5, Chicago 2
Anaheim 5, Seattle 4, OT
Edmonton 5, Vancouver 3
Thursday's Games
Buffalo 4, Ottawa 1
Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 2
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 2
Toronto 3, Washington 2
Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
N.Y. Rangers 7, Minnesota 3
Dallas 4, Nashville 1
Calgary 5, Colorado 3
Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.