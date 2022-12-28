All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston342743571327718-0-29-4-16-3-1
Toronto352276501168613-2-39-5-35-1-1
Tampa Bay3220111411159712-4-18-7-07-5-0
Detroit321411735981058-6-36-5-43-5-2
Buffalo3216142341271097-8-29-6-04-6-1
Florida3515164341141208-5-37-11-14-3-1
Ottawa3415163331031089-8-16-8-25-4-0
Montreal341516333951187-9-08-7-33-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina352366521099011-3-112-3-59-1-0
New Jersey3422102461158710-8-112-2-15-5-1
Washington37201344411510211-5-19-8-34-2-1
Pittsburgh34191054311510010-3-39-7-25-2-2
N.Y. Rangers3619125431161008-7-411-5-14-6-0
N.Y. Islanders3620142421179911-6-09-8-28-4-0
Philadelphia351117729901197-9-14-8-64-7-4
Columbus331021222891358-11-12-10-13-6-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas3621964812810110-4-311-5-37-2-3
Winnipeg3521131431129212-6-09-7-111-3-0
Minnesota3420122421109611-6-19-6-16-2-0
Colorado331912240101949-5-210-7-08-3-1
St. Louis3516163351091296-7-210-9-13-4-1
Nashville331414533841018-6-36-8-24-5-3
Arizona331216529971226-3-26-13-31-2-2
Chicago33821420751255-12-23-9-20-8-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas37241214912410410-9-014-3-15-5-1
Los Angeles38201264612513011-5-29-7-46-4-2
Seattle3218104401131049-6-29-4-27-2-2
Edmonton3619152401291249-9-110-6-14-4-0
Calgary36161373911211210-7-26-6-56-3-2
Vancouver3416153351221317-9-19-6-210-2-0
San Jose3611196281101374-10-57-9-12-6-5
Anaheim35922422831465-8-14-14-34-5-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 3, Chicago 0

Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 0

Ottawa 3, Boston 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 1

Dallas 3, Nashville 2

Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 1

Toronto 5, St. Louis 4, OT

Arizona 6, Colorado 3

Edmonton 2, Calgary 1

Vancouver 6, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 4, Vegas 2

Buffalo at Columbus, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nashville at Anaheim, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

