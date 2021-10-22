All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida440081873-0-01-0-01-0-0
Buffalo330061243-0-00-0-01-0-0
Toronto42115872-0-10-1-02-1-0
Detroit4211513122-1-10-0-00-0-1
Ottawa42204892-1-00-1-01-1-0
Tampa Bay4220412170-2-02-0-01-1-0
Boston21102671-0-00-1-00-0-0
Montreal505004190-3-00-2-00-2-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Washington430171672-0-11-0-02-0-0
N.Y. Rangers5311711110-0-13-1-00-1-0
Carolina330061361-0-02-0-01-0-0
Pittsburgh4202616111-0-11-0-10-0-0
Columbus431061493-0-00-1-01-0-0
Philadelphia320151692-0-10-0-00-0-0
New Jersey32104992-1-00-0-00-1-0
N.Y. Islanders4121310150-0-01-2-10-1-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
St. Louis330061580-0-03-0-02-0-0
Minnesota330061181-0-02-0-01-0-0
Dallas42204890-0-02-2-00-0-0
Winnipeg4121314151-0-00-2-10-0-1
Nashville413028111-3-00-0-00-0-0
Colorado4130211171-1-00-2-01-1-0
Arizona403118220-2-00-1-10-1-0
Chicago504119210-2-00-2-10-1-0

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Edmonton4400819103-0-01-0-03-0-0
San Jose330061141-0-02-0-00-0-0
Vancouver5221514160-0-02-2-10-0-1
Anaheim5230414161-1-01-2-01-1-0
Calgary31113780-0-11-1-00-1-1
Seattle5131311190-0-01-3-10-1-0
Los Angeles31202971-1-00-1-01-0-0
Vegas312027121-1-00-1-01-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Columbus 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Washington 4, New Jersey 1

Carolina 4, Montreal 1

San Jose 2, Ottawa 1

Florida 4, Colorado 1

Calgary 3, Detroit 0

Winnipeg 5, Anaheim 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Nashville 1

Vancouver 4, Chicago 1

Edmonton 5, Arizona 1

Friday's Games

San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Washington, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Jose at Boston, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

